The upcoming Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC is expected to have a “custom” AMD processor that’s closely related to the as-yet-unannounced Ryzen 7 7840U. GPD has a few models in the works that will have the non-custom version of that same processor. And now it looks like rival AYA could be planning to launch a 7840U-powered handheld this year as well.

Expected to be an updated version of the AYA Neo 2, the new model should deliver better CPU and graphics performance without increasing power consumption. Rumor has it that the new model will be called the AYA Neo 2S, although that could be subject to change.

It’s not surprising that AMD’s new 15-28 watt Ryzen 7 7840U chip is proving popular in this space: it’s expected to be a mobile powerhouse. With 8 Zen 4 CPU cores and 12 RDNA 3 compute units, it should deliver significantly better performance than the Steam Deck’s processor (with 4 Zen 2 CPU cores and 8 RDNA 2 compute units) or AMD’s current champ in this space, the Ryzen 7 6800U processor that pairs 12 RDNA 2 units with 8 Zen 3+ CPU cores.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

AYA is said to be working on an updated version of its AYA Neo 2 handheld gaming PC that will ship with a Ryzen 7 7840U chip with Radeon 780M graphics rather than 6800U/680M. It may be called the Neo 2S and could have improved cooling too.

AMD launches Ryzen Embedded 5000 series chips with 65W to 105W TDP, up to 16 CPU cores (and 32 threads), 64MB L3 cache, and 24 PCIe lanes. They’re designed for always-on networking applications including firewalls & network-attached storage.

Google will now show prompts asking if you want to install an update to an app after it crashes (if there’s an updates available).

Security key maker Yubico is “merging” with a Swedish holding company called ACQ Bure in order to become a publicly traded company. It’s unclear what, if any, long term impact this will have on the company’s products.

