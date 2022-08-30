The Asus ROG Phone 6 is a gaming phone with a 6.8 inch, 165 Hz OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, support for up to 18GB of RAM, and plenty of other premium features including RGB lighting on the back.

Asus announced the phone in July, but it looks like the company isn’t done with the ROG Phone 6 series yet, because the company has scheduled an event for next month when we’re expecting to meet the ROG Phone 6D, which will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor instead of as Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. Wondering what the new phone looks like? According to Evan Blass, almost exactly the same as the Snapdragon model.

ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate (via @evleaks / 91Mobiles)

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.