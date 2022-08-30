The Asus ROG Phone 6 is a gaming phone with a 6.8 inch, 165 Hz OLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, support for up to 18GB of RAM, and plenty of other premium features including RGB lighting on the back.

Asus announced the phone in July, but it looks like the company isn’t done with the ROG Phone 6 series yet, because the company has scheduled an event for next month when we’re expecting to meet the ROG Phone 6D, which will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor instead of as Qualcomm Snapdragon chip. Wondering what the new phone looks like? According to Evan Blass, almost exactly the same as the Snapdragon model.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Asus ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate gaming phones with Dimensity D9000+ are coming next month, but @evleaks has shared leaked pictures of the phone ahead of time. They’re nearly identical to the Snapdragon version (but probably a little cheaper). https://t.co/K3aTtsvFZN — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 30, 2022

The pictures of the upcoming Logitech/Tencent handheld game console with an emphasis on streaming (and an apparently Android-based OS) that were leaked last night have been removed due to a copyright complaint (so they’re probably legit). https://t.co/daYg3tK9yk — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 30, 2022

CTL Chromebook NL72-L Series with gets a cellular upgrade with support for band 48/CBRS and Cat 12 download speeds up to 600MB/s. The 11.6 inch Chromebook has an HD display, Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. https://t.co/vmNMa1Z5dW — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) August 30, 2022

Playing with Jonas’ latest WIP mobile shell branch. It’s honestly more fluid than my Android phone with Lineage, super impressive given the much weaker hardware✨ pic.twitter.com/98YsGOCOwv — Tobias Bernard (@tobias_bernard) August 30, 2022

Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (33 and 34/2022): Always consider: There are human beings on the other side, too. https://t.co/jkbIpnuUSJ#pinephone #pinephonepro #librem5 — LINux on MOBile (@linmobblog) August 30, 2022

