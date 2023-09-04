A year after first going up for pre-order, the AYN Loki began shipping to customers last week. Was it worth the wait? According to a 30-minute video review from Retro Games Corps, the answer seems to be… definitely maybe?
While the Loki isn’t the most powerful handheld gaming PC around, at $250 it’s one of the cheapest. But it doesn’t skimp on build quality and has enough horsepower for many older or more casual games, as well as some emulation.
In other recent tech news from around the web, now I finally understand what that mouse sensor on the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC is for, after announcing in July that it would continue development, sales, and support for the Intel NUC lineup, Asus has officially launched its NUC lineup (which looks a lot like a pared-down version of Intel’s), and Apple is finally bringing USB-C ports to iPhones (even though it really doesn’t want to).
Loki Zero Review: Finally, A Budget Handheld PC! [Retro Games Corps / YouTube]
An in-depth review of the Loki Zero, a handheld gaming PC with a low price tag ($250), decent controllers and build quality, and a not-great processor (AMD 3050e) that took a year to ship, but might have been worth the wait… for some gamers.
Lenovo Legion Go – OMG THIS IS SO COOL [Dave2D / Youtube]
YouTuber Dave2D has a pretty good demo of the Lenovo Legion Go’s mouse functionality. The mouse sensor isn’t meant for use in handheld mode. Instead it turns the right controller into a vertical mouse for FPS gaming, among other things.
Asus NUC desktop kits are official [Asus]
After Intel provided Asus with a non-exclusive license to continue development, support, and sales of NUC systems, Asus has announced official NUC products with Intel chips including mini PCs, kits, and compute elements.
Apple Is Set to Embrace an iPhone Charger Change It Didn’t Want [Bloomberg]
Apple is introducing the iPhone 15 on September 12th, and it could be the company’s first phone with a USB-C port, thanks to European Union regulations. It’s largely a win for users, but could mean upgrading your chargers and accessories.
Weekly GNU-Like Mobile Linux Update [LinMOB]
Sailfish OS for the PinePhone fixes call quality audio, there’s a new Ubuntu Touch port for the PinePhone Pro, and Nemo Mobile is transitioning to Qt6.
I admit, I’m intrigued by the Legion Go. I’d love to have it as a mini-pic. I’d replace the SSD, keeping the original intact, and put linux on it or something, and have a little pc that has, funny enough, a more powerful processor than my older gaming laptop.
I mean, if Risc-V laptops would hurry up and come out, I’d much rather get one of those, but this little pc has me intrigued. I wouldn’t have any use for the joysticks though, I’d probably just keep them in the box myself. I wonder if they have to be paired to the Go before they can be used?
I’m interested in seeing the repairability of this, wasn’t it claimed that you can replace the SSD?
p.s. I’d sure like a model with 32GB RAM, please. That would future-proof it a little more. kthxbye.