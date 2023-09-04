A year after first going up for pre-order, the AYN Loki began shipping to customers last week. Was it worth the wait? According to a 30-minute video review from Retro Games Corps, the answer seems to be… definitely maybe?

While the Loki isn’t the most powerful handheld gaming PC around, at $250 it’s one of the cheapest. But it doesn’t skimp on build quality and has enough horsepower for many older or more casual games, as well as some emulation.

In other recent tech news from around the web, now I finally understand what that mouse sensor on the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC is for, after announcing in July that it would continue development, sales, and support for the Intel NUC lineup, Asus has officially launched its NUC lineup (which looks a lot like a pared-down version of Intel’s), and Apple is finally bringing USB-C ports to iPhones (even though it really doesn’t want to).

An in-depth review of the Loki Zero, a handheld gaming PC with a low price tag ($250), decent controllers and build quality, and a not-great processor (AMD 3050e) that took a year to ship, but might have been worth the wait… for some gamers.

YouTuber Dave2D has a pretty good demo of the Lenovo Legion Go’s mouse functionality. The mouse sensor isn’t meant for use in handheld mode. Instead it turns the right controller into a vertical mouse for FPS gaming, among other things.

After Intel provided Asus with a non-exclusive license to continue development, support, and sales of NUC systems, Asus has announced official NUC products with Intel chips including mini PCs, kits, and compute elements.

Apple is introducing the iPhone 15 on September 12th, and it could be the company’s first phone with a USB-C port, thanks to European Union regulations. It’s largely a win for users, but could mean upgrading your chargers and accessories.

Sailfish OS for the PinePhone fixes call quality audio, there’s a new Ubuntu Touch port for the PinePhone Pro, and Nemo Mobile is transitioning to Qt6.

