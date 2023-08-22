The folks behind Asahi Linux have been had to reverse engineer Apple’s CPU and GPU architecture in order to get Linux up and running on the latest Macs with Apple Silicon processors.

But one of the developers responsible for much of the work that’s gone into creating open source graphics drivers for Apple M1 and M2 series processors says that hasn’t stopped them from reaching a milestone that even Apple hasn’t: the open source GPU driver for M1 chips has passed “tens of thousands of tests” to be certified as compliant with the OpenGL ES 3.1 standard. Apple’s proprietary drivers? They’re not compliant with any open graphics standard.

In other recent tech news from around the web, the company that owns the rights to the Atari name has launched a new retro console… again. Arm Holdings has filed for an IPO. There’s another way (for enterprise users) to run Windows apps on Chromebooks. And the developer of a popular Android app has had their Android developer account terminated for an alleged violation of Google’s terms… apparently with virtually no notice.

The Asahi Linux GPU drivers for the Apple M1 and M2 chips are now officially conformant with OpenGL ES 3.1, making the reverse-engineered, free and open source drivers compliant when Apple’s official macOS GPU drivers are not.

The company that acquired the Atari name (and keeps trying to do something with it) has just announced the Atari 2600+, a $130 retro console that plays Atari 2600 and 7800 cartridges, comes with 10 games, and supports HDMI output.

After a deal to be acquired by NVIDIA was scrapped, Arm has filed for an IPO. Details about the initial share price, how many shares will be offered, etc have yet to be announced.

The developer of the popular SD Maid & SD Maid 2 file management/maintenance tools for Android says their Android dev account was terminated by Google with virtually no notice

Cameyo’s Virtual App Delivery lets Enterprise customers run Windows apps on Chromebooks… sort of. Basically they run as Progressive Web Apps, which means they’re streamed over the internet, but show up in the taskbar and launcher.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on X (the app formerly known as Twitter) and Facebook.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.