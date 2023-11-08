Microsoft’s new “Copilot in Windows” is either a brand new way to interact with your computer using artificial intelligence, or a souped up version of Clippy, depending on who you ask. But there’s no doubt that Microsoft, like most major tech companies these days, is betting big on generative AI… and hoping that its set of AI-powered tools will help give you a reason to continue using Microsoft’s operating system, apps, and services.

So while the company recently began rolling out Copilot to users with the release of Windows 11 23H2, it’s not a huge surprise to learn that Microsoft may also be looking to bring Copilot to Windows 10. Why? Because there are still more than twice as many computers running that operating system.

Sure, Microsoft would probably prefer you upgrade to Windows 11. But in the meantime, Windows Central reports that the company is looking to backport some Windows 11 features to Windows 10 in order to spur adoption.

The only problem? Windows 10 support is currently set to expire in just a few years, but if people don’t move to Windows 11 (or later) as quickly as Microsoft hopes, it’s possible we could see the company offer extended support for its older OS.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Spotify subscribers in the US can now listen to 200K+ audiobooks… with a few catches. You can listen to 15 hours per month, but if you need more you’ll need to pay $13 per 10 hours. And if you’re on a Family or Duo plan, only the plan manager gets access.

After first launching in South Korea and Europe, the Samsung S-Pen Creator Edition is now available in the US for $100. The Wacom EMR pen brings better tilt detection, a slightly bigger design, and a few downgrades over cheaper models…

Open source Android-to-PC screen mirroring app scrcpy has added an option to mirror your phone’s camera instead of the display version 2.2. But some features are broken on devices running Android 14.

Chip designer Arm has “acquired a minority stake in Raspberry Pi,” maker of some of the most popular single-board computers with ARM-based chips. So… don’t expect to see Raspberry Pi PCs with RISC-V chips anytime soon, I guess.

