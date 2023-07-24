It’s been nearly a decade since Google released Android 4.4 KitKat, which brought memory improvements, initial support for identifying the source of phone calls from unknown numbers, the introduction of the “OK Google” voice keyword, an immersive mode for apps and games, and other features… some of which have survived through the years in one form or another.

But it’s a 10-year-old operating system that no longer receives security updates. Fewer and fewer modern apps support KitKat. And now Google has announced that the Google Play Services framework will no longer support Android 4.4. Starting in August, new versions of the framework will only run on Android 5 or later.

That means that folks hanging onto older devices stuck on Android 4.4 may lose access to some apps and features such as the ability to get a 2-step verification prompt on your phone when you attempt to login to your Google account on a new device.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Apple is now making Vision Pro dev kits available to developers. But there’s an application process to go through, and not everyone who applies will likely get one. The mixed-reality headset is set to go on sale next year.

Meta has allegedly scrapped work on a Quest Pro 2 headset, plans to stop selling the 1st-gen Quest Pro when it’s inventory sells out, and isn’t expecting to release AR glasses to rival Apple’s Vision Pro until 2027 or later.

Sony’s new WF-1000XM5 true wireless, noise-cancelling headphones are up for pre-order for $300. Here’s a review roundup: the general consensus they’re smaller and more comfortable and bring some improvements, but they’re more bass-heavy.

Kontron introduces Alder Lake-N mini-STX motherboards with Intel N50, N97, N200, or Core i3-N305 and compact designs measuring 148 x 140mm (5.8″ x 5.5). They’re designed for 24/7, potentially fanless commercial and industrial applications.

Ubuntu Touch Focal 20.04 OTA-2 is ready for testing ahead of a July 28 release. It includes new settings and bug fixes, including adjustments for edge gesture sensitivity, support for deleting custom backgrounds, and using physical buttons to snap pictures with a camera.

A 28 second video of a pre-release Sony Project Q handheld shows what looks like a tablet squeezed in between two halves of a (non-removable) DualSense controller, running Android-based software.

