This summer Apple launched the M2 processor with up to 18% faster CPU performance, 35% faster graphics, and 40% faster AI performance than the Apple M1 chip. But that’s just what you get with the entry-level chip with 8 CPU cores and up to 16 CPU cores.

Apple is also rumored to be working on higher-performance chips based on the same architecture, including a 12-core M2 Max chip with 38-core graphics and support for up to 64GB of RAM, and even higher-performance chips with up to 48 CPU cores and 152-core graphics and support for up to 256GB of RAM. Expect them to be more power-hungry and way more expensive. And don’t expect them until next year.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

