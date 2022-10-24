This summer Apple launched the M2 processor with up to 18% faster CPU performance, 35% faster graphics, and 40% faster AI performance than the Apple M1 chip. But that’s just what you get with the entry-level chip with 8 CPU cores and up to 16 CPU cores.

Apple is also rumored to be working on higher-performance chips based on the same architecture, including a 12-core M2 Max chip with 38-core graphics and support for up to 64GB of RAM, and even higher-performance chips with up to 48 CPU cores and 152-core graphics and support for up to 256GB of RAM. Expect them to be more power-hungry and way more expensive. And don’t expect them until next year.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Rumor: Apple’s M2 Max chip with 12 CPU cores (8 Performance + 4 Efficiency) and 38 GPU cores will debut with 14 & 16″ MacBook Pros. The “M2 Ultra” & “Extreme” could have 24-48 CPU cores and 76-152 GPU cores and debut with the Mac Pro. https://t.co/Q0kRT1SKcP — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 24, 2022

Apple is raising subscriptions: Apple TV+ goes from $5/month to $7. Apple Music goes from $10 to $11. And Apple One is going from $15 to $17. Family and annual plan prices are also going up. https://t.co/EgabZq3Of8 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 24, 2022

Unannounced Lenovo Tab M9 (TB310FU) tablet with MediaTek MT8786V/N processor and up to 4GB of RAM leaked. https://t.co/9eW8dEBm3E — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 24, 2022

Some Android TV & Google TV devices seem to have taken a performance hit when upgrading to Android 11 or 12. https://t.co/XMxL70AKZw — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 24, 2022

New blog post: Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (42/2022): A Linux Tablet and a Dying Meme https://t.co/rK9l2YAZuB — LINux on MOBile (@linmobblog) October 23, 2022

postmarketOS 22.06 SP3 brings an update to Linux kernel version 6.0.2 to fix “several WLAN security bugs” on phones and other devices running this Linux-based free and open source operating system. https://t.co/cPe9KdUfSd — LinuxSmartphone (@LinuxSmartphone) October 24, 2022

Ha-NeuOS is a new OS for the #PinePhone Pro! It’s based on GNOME Shell and will feature new apps and more! Stay tuned for more information. pic.twitter.com/qvGb3e3S8d — Ha-NeuerSoftware (@HaNeuersoftware) October 24, 2022

The Android-based Volla OS 11.1 brings multi-boot option to the Volla Phone X (for dual-booting Android and Ubuntu Touch), as well as bug fixes and improvements for the Volla Phone & Volla Phone 22. https://t.co/1LVF57yoAs — LinuxSmartphone (@LinuxSmartphone) October 24, 2022

