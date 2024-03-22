Part of Apple’s pitch to customers has long been that their products “just work,” and that’s due in large part to the tight integration between Apple’s hardware and software. And while that’s largely true of the company’s Mac computers, it’s even more true of its mobile devices like iPhones and iPods, which have often been called “walled gardens” because of the tight control Apple exerts over how third-party apps can be used and distributed.

So it’s no surprise that the company has fought tooth and nail against attempts to tear down the wall. Apple has reluctantly made changes to the App Store that it says are meant to comply with the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, but the company has complained loudly that these changes make iOS worse for users in the EU (while critics argue that Apple has done everything it can to discourage users and developers from doing anything different anyway). Now Apple could face similar pressure in the United States after the US Department of Justice and 15 states have filed an antitrust suit against the company.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The US Department of Justice and 15 states have filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple, claiming the company’s iPhone ecosystem stifles competition by only allowing first-party apps to access some features, among other things. Apple counters that the reason its products are popular is because of the tight integration between its first-party hardware and software. But this is a story that will probably take years to fully play out.

Hackers have discovered a hardware vulnerability in Apple’s M series processors that could allow encryption keys to be extracted. Software-based mitigation would probably degrade performance, but the vulnerability is very hard to exploit.

Apple is reportedly ending an effort to design its own microLED displays for smartwatches and other products. The move is said to have coincided with the decision to scrap work on self-driving cars.

Another review of the MSI Claw handheld gaming PC shows that Intel Meteor Lake might not be ready to compete with AMD’s Ryzen in the handheld space due to power performance AND higher power consumption. (ETA Prime was also underwhelmed).

