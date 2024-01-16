The legal battle between Epic Games and Apple that began in 2020 has now come to an end. The US Supreme Court has declined to hear appeals from either company, which means lower court rulings will remain in effect. For the most part that’s a win for Apple.

But there is one significant change that’s likely coming to the App Store: developers will be able to include language in their apps that lets users know if they can pay for subscriptions or other in-app purchases without going through the App Store, which could allow developers to offer cheaper prices and still make more money by not having Apple take a cut of their revenue. Whether this will ultimately be good or bad for consumers will probably depend on how developers use this new ability.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The Supreme Court declined to hear appeals in Epic v. Apple, which means Apple doesn’t have to allow sideloading or 3rd-party app stores on iOS, but will have to let developers alert users of alternate payment methods, which might be cheaper.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 could be redesigned to drop pulse oximeter functionality in response to a court ruling that the tech infringes on a patent held by Masimo. This would allow Apple to resume imports of the watches to the US.

After baking its Copilot AI features into Windows, Microsoft has now announced it’ll charge $20/month for access to “Pro” features including MS 365 integration and “priority access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo during peak times.”

AAEON’s UP Xtreme 7100 is a single-board computer with Intel N97 or Core i3-N305 Alder Lake-N processors and up to 16GB of RAM. Designed for robotics, it has plenty of ports and connectors for storage, connectivity, sensors, and more.

The 2024 edition of the Moto G Play budget smartphone has a 90 Hz display and a 50MP camera, but it’s still very much an entry-level device with features like a 6.5 inch, 1600 x 720 display and a Snapdragon 680 4G processor. It will be available Feb 8 for $150.

