After launching a Self Service Repair program in the United States earlier this year, Apple is expanding the program to eight countries in Europe: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK. While some folks have found Apple’s approach to be a little over-the-top in a “do I really want to do this” kind of way, the move to offer customers access to repair manuals and spare parts is generally a good thing.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Google may begin offering a new Android TV dev kit soon, Dell has started to tease an upcoming Alienware laptop with an 18 inch display, Apple Music is getting a karaoke mode, and Amazon’s Luna game streaming service now lets Prime members stream some Ubisoft titles they’ve already purchased without paying extra for an Ubisoft+ subscription.

Apple’s Self Service Repair program expands to select countries in Europe, where customers can buy spare parts, access repair manuals, and rent or buy tools required to perform repairs.

Google is said to be preparing to launch an ADT-4 device for Android TV developers. It’s expected to have an Amlogic S905X4 processor, at least 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, and TV tuner hardware, among other things.

Amazon’s Luna game streaming service now lets gamers stream Ubisoft titles they already own without paying $18/month for the Ubisoft+ subscription. You’ll need to link your Amazon and Ubisoft Connect accounts. And you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription.

Looks like Dell’s next Alienware-branded laptop will be big. Like 18 inch display big… but also big enough to warrant a UFO & crop circle-themed promo.

Apple Music Sing is a new feature that lets you treat Apple’s music streaming service as a karaoke machine thanks to real-time lyrics and the ability to reduce the vocals. Coming this month to Apple Music for iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV 4K.

This tiny fanless mini PC is available with Intel Celeron J4125 and N5105 processor options – but tests show the latter is much faster. This review looks at Windows and Ubuntu performance.

