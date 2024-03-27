Google’s Pixel 9 series smartphones aren’t expected to launch until this fall, but details about the next-gen flagships started to leak earlier this year with a series of pictures that allegedly showed the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.

But according to a new report, those pictures actually showed the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Google is allegedly planning to launch three models this year, with the entry-level Pixel 9 featuring a 6 inch display and two cameras, while the Pixel 9 Pro has a 6.2 inch screen and three cameras and the Pixel 9 Pro sports a 6.5 inch screen.

Here's a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Google said to be planning to launch Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL models this year. The design of the latter were already leaked, but here’s a first look (allegedly) at the entry-level Pixel 9: A 6 inch phone with two rear cameras rather than three.

Android 15 will block users from installing apps designed for Android 6 or earlier. The move is meant to shore up security, since malware often targets older APIs that lack more recent security features like asking for permission to access sensitive data.

Writing for Android Police, Mishaal Rahman notes that users CAN still sideload older apps, but you’ll need to connect your phone to a computer and use Google’s adb tools to do that, which raises the bar for installing apps that target SDK version 22 or lower.

Rockchip’s new RK3582 processor is a cheaper alternative to the RK3588S, but it has fewer Cortex-A76 cores, no GPU, and a slightly less powerful NPU.

The latest System76 Oryx Pro Linux laptop is up for pre-order for $1899 and up. It has a 16 inch FHD+ 165 Hz display, a Core i9-14900HX processor. Thunderbolt 4, 2.5 GbE LAN, and up to RTX 4070 graphics, 96GB RAM, 8TB storage.

