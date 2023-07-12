The makers of the Evercade retro game console are back with something a bit more pocket-sized. The new Super Pocket is a Game Boy-like handheld with a small 320 x 280 pixel IPS LCD display above a D-Pad and a set of buttons. There are also shoulder buttons on the back.

Two models go up for pre-order on July 14th for $59 each: one comes with 12 classic Capcom games, while the other has 17 Taito games. But both support Evercade cartridges, which means you can load a bunch of fully licensed games onto these systems, no ROM downloading required.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The new Super Pocket Capcom & TAITO Editions are $59 handheld game system with a Game Boy-like design and 12 or more classic games. Pre-orders open July 14th, ships in October.

Asus ROG Ally overheating can kill your microSD card reader (and cards), so Asus plans to crank up the fan speeds a bit, which could make the handheld noisier, but safer to use. Affected users can request repairs. One of the things many reviewers noted when the ROG Ally launched was that its fans run much more quietly than those on the Steam Deck. It’ll be interesting to see if that’s still true after the update.

Honor Magic V2 is a foldable phone with a 6.43 inch, 120 Hz OLED inner display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, up to 12GB RAM, a 5,000 mAh battery and a slim design, at just 9.9mm when folded or 4.7mm when unfolded.

It’s 2023 and Microsoft just rolled out an update that should make it easier to use a Zune media player with Windows 11 (even though it’s still officially unsupported).

The Roku Channel is now available on Google TV and Android TV devices, offering “more than 80,000 free movies and programs” to stream for free (with ads) without the need for a Roku device.

