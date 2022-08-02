The Windows Subsystem (WSA) for Android allows you to run some Android apps on Windows 11 PCs, but historically some apps have worked better than others. Now Microsoft is rolling out an update to WSA that could make it a little easier to play games by allowing you to use a keyboard for games that expect joystick input.

Meanwhile if 90s-era graphics adventure games are more your thing, the developers of ScummVM have released an update that adds support for 8 more titles, including Marvel Comics Spider-Man: The Sinister Six and Sanitarium.

In other recent tech news from around the web, Motorola has unexpectedly canceled an event in China where the company was expected to introduce two new smartphones, Pine64 is now taking orders for an updated version of its Pinecil smart soldering iron (it now supports Bluetooth low energy and a few other improvements), and 9to5Google wonders which of the many short-lived features of Google Pixel phones you feel died too young.

