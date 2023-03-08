Less than a month after releasing the first developer preview build of Android 14, Google is back with Android 14 DP2. The official announcement is aimed at developers and largely focuses on behind-the-scenes stuff the users may not even notice. But independent experts have begun digging into the the developer preview to find new user-facing features. And there seem to be a bunch of them.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Android 14 DP2 brings a new Credential Manager API with Passkey support, more restrictions on how apps can run activities in the background, and fewer non-dismissible notifications, among other things. Available now for Pixel 4 (5G) and later.

As usual, Google’s Android developer preview announcement was targeted at developers. But here’s a roundup of user-facing changes discovered in Android 14 DP2. Also make sure to check out @MishaalRahman’s Twitter thread for more discoveries.

The Google One VPN service had previously been available to customers paying for 2TB or more of cloud storage. Now it’s expanding to everyone, which means you can access it for as little as $1.99/month (100GB).

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 23403 brings live captions for more languages, access key shortcuts and File Recommendations in File Explorer, voice access improvements, and updated touch keyboard settings.

Canonical has been working to bring Ubuntu to several recent single-board computers with RISC-V chips. Now the company has released an image for the PolarFire SoC FPGA Icicle Kit with a 5-core RISC-V microprocessor subsystem.

