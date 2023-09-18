Microsoft is adding a bunch of new features to Paint, a graphics editing app that had been pretty barebones up until recently. The company is also rolling out experimental new updates to the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

And the first performance notes about a new Amlogic processor that could power next-gen Google and Android TV boxes are in… and while performance hasn’t changed much, the Amlogic S905X5 is said to bring major efficiency improvements.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Shortly after announcing support for one-click background removal in MS Paint, Microsoft has unveiled initial support for new (to Paint) features including layers and transparency (opening and saving transparent PNG files).

The update is rolling out first to members of the Windows Insider program, but should eventually make its way to stable channel builds.

SEI Robotics says its new Android TV box featuring a 6nm Amlogic S905X5 processor uses 50% less power than models with 12nm S905X4 chips, while delivering the same performance for 4K HDR video The new chip is likely to power many upcoming Google & Android TV devices (possibly including next-gen Chromecast hardware).

Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) updated with support for optional experimental features to do things like automatically reduce the RAM and storage used by WSL virtual machines, apply Windows firewall rules to WSL, and more.

Our recent article about the Librem 5 noted that its new $999 price tag after a $300 price cut is still… a lot. People seem to have a lot of thoughts about whether the price is reasonable or not. But it looks like there is a slightly cheaper option: Purism is selling refurbished models of the Linux phone for $799.

Mobile Linux distro Droidian has released a new snapshot based on Debian 13 and featuring the GNOME 44 user interface, Purism has launched a new tablet, and more.

