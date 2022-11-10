Last year camera maker Leica launched the first Leica-branded smartphone. The Leica Leitz Phone was basically a rebranded version of an existing phone from Sharp, but it featured a 20MP Leica camera system with a1 inch image sensor, a 6.6 inch Sharp IGZO display with 120 Hz refresh rate, and other premium specs.

Now it’s time for round two, and this time Leica has introduced a phone with a higher-resolution camera, a higher screen refresh rate, and a faster processor. Unfortunately, like the original, the new Leica Leitz Phone 2 is sold exclusively in Japan.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

