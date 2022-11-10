Last year camera maker Leica launched the first Leica-branded smartphone. The Leica Leitz Phone was basically a rebranded version of an existing phone from Sharp, but it featured a 20MP Leica camera system with a1 inch image sensor, a 6.6 inch Sharp IGZO display with 120 Hz refresh rate, and other premium specs.

Now it’s time for round two, and this time Leica has introduced a phone with a higher-resolution camera, a higher screen refresh rate, and a faster processor. Unfortunately, like the original, the new Leica Leitz Phone 2 is sold exclusively in Japan.

The Leica Leitz Phone 2 is basically a Sharp Aquos R7 with a custom Leica design and elements. Its stand-out feature is a 47MP primary camera with a 1″ sensor, but there’s also a 6.6 inch, 240 Hz display, 12GB RAM, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Only in Japan. https://t.co/m0hsxrIr5F — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 10, 2022

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Sure, most phones aren’t running Android 13 yet, but details about Google’s next major update are starting to emerge. Expect a predictive back gesture, satellite support, AV1 support, resource usage improvements, and more. https://t.co/vynn1DZw7Z — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 10, 2022

AMD introduces Epyc 9004 “Genoa” chips for servers, with up to 96 Zen 4 CPU cores and 192 threads. The new 5nm chips also support DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 technologies. https://t.co/5aaP45c0Jw — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 10, 2022

The latest Windows Insider Preview builds include process filtering for Task Manager, letting you filter by binary or publisher name or PID. Task Manager also picks up support for themes independent of the system theme. https://t.co/yCjRcZ4A5X pic.twitter.com/l0XwRh2bXd — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 10, 2022

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones. You can also follow @[email protected].