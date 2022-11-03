AMD has unveiled the first graphics cards to feature the company’s new RDNA graphics architecture. The Radeon RX 7900 XT is a high-performance desktop GPU that will be available December 13th for $899, while the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is an even higher performance version that will sell for $999.

The company says RDNA 3’s performance-per-watt is more than 50% higher than RDNA 2, but due to a number of other improvements, we can expect the new GPUs to offer even bigger performance gains over the previous-gen Radeon RX 6900 series. Unfortunately there’s no word yet on when the new GPU architecture will make its way to mobile devices.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook and follow @LinuxSmartphone on Twitter and Facebook for the latest news on open source mobile phones.

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.