AMD has unveiled the first graphics cards to feature the company’s new RDNA graphics architecture. The Radeon RX 7900 XT is a high-performance desktop GPU that will be available December 13th for $899, while the Radeon RX 7900 XTX is an even higher performance version that will sell for $999.

The company says RDNA 3’s performance-per-watt is more than 50% higher than RDNA 2, but due to a number of other improvements, we can expect the new GPUs to offer even bigger performance gains over the previous-gen Radeon RX 6900 series. Unfortunately there’s no word yet on when the new GPU architecture will make its way to mobile devices.

AMD introduces Radeon RX 7900 series graphics cards based on RDNA 3 architecture, and featuring chiplet design, AI acceleration, 2nd-gen ray-tracing, and DisplayPort 2.1 support, among other things. Coming in December for $999 and up. https://t.co/XypVsEJ09G pic.twitter.com/EPcR7Aont7 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 3, 2022

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Netflix launched its cheaper ad-supported plan today. When ads play and how many you’ll see appears to vary. Streams cap out at 720p. Downloads aren’t supported. And neither are older Chromecast devices. Apple TV is support coming soon. https://t.co/rnmqtE9Z1a — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 3, 2022

Microsoft PowerToys v0.64.0 adds File Locksmith, which lets you see which processes are using specific files, and a Hosts File Editor. Settings can now be backed up and restored. https://t.co/qqVIMfMhJn — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 3, 2022

Slingbox stopped producing hardware for streaming your personal media over the internet years ago. But if you’ve been using an old model, it will stop working next week when the servers behind the service shut down. https://t.co/q2vBEv13uT pic.twitter.com/zO4CZAEeJh — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 3, 2022

Turns out there is a way to salvage your Slingbox… if you act fast! https://t.co/hluJkgqy5W pic.twitter.com/bdpe9fMv1j — Dave Zatz (@davezatz) November 3, 2022

AndesCore AX65 is a 64-bit RISC-V chip with up to 8 cores per cluster, and speeds up to 2.5 GHz. Aimed at automotive, AI, VR, network infrastructure, and data center acceleration applications, it should be available in late 2023. https://t.co/WY5k4LZBBw — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) November 3, 2022

