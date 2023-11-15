Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web, including details about an upcoming mini PC with a fanless design and three 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, the impending launch of next-gen wireless charging gadgets, a new use for Amazon’s Astro robot, and more.
Simply NUC Bloodhound fanless mini PC [Simply NUC]
The Simply NUC Bloodhound is a small fanless computer with three 2.5 GbE Ethernet ports, HDMI, USB-C, DDR4-2933 (soldered) and M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4. One weak(ish) point? It has an Intel Celeron N5105 processor rather than a newer Alder Lake-N chip.
Qi v2.0 Standard for Wireless Charging Is Now Ready to Provide Enhanced User Experience [Wireless Power Consortium]
The Wireless Power Consortium has announced that the first Qi2 devices are on the way, with “over 100” gadgets set to use the new Magnetic Power Profile tech based on Apple’s MagSafe system.
PlayStation Portal Review Roundup [MetaCritic]
The first PlayStation Portal reviews are in, and they’re kind of all over the place. The handheld gaming system seems to do what its made for – let you play your PS5 games around the house. But that’s all it does, which makes it an odd $200 accessory.
Apple extends Emergency SOS via satellite for an additional free year for existing iPhone 14 users [Apple]
Hot on the heels of news that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Satellite plans have fallen apart, Apple announces that it’s extending its Emergency SOS satellite service free trial for iPhone 14 users for an extra year.
Introducing Astro for Business: A Customizable Security Solution For Small and Medium-Sized Businesses [Amazon]
Amazon’s Astro robot, which debuted as an invite-only limited edition home robot in 2021, is now taking a second job as a security for business customers. Astro for Business costs $2350 + subscription services.
Luna, Amazon’s cloud gaming service, is now available in France, Italy and Spain [Team Luna]
Amazon’s Luna game streaming service expands to France, Italy, and Spain (in addition to countries where it’s already available including the US, UK, Canada, and Germany).
AMD Expands Ryzen Embedded Processor Family [AMD]
AMD launches Ryzen Embedded 7000 series chips ranging from 65W to 105W and including models with 6, 8, or 12 x Zen 4 cores and 12, 16, or 24 threads, 2.2 GHz RDNA 2 graphics, up to 28 lanes of PCIe 5 and DDR5-5200 memory support.
|Model
|Nomimal
TDP (W)
[TDP
Range]
|CPU
Core/Threads
count
|CPU
Base
Freq
(GHZ)
|CPU 1T
Boost
Freq (Up
To GHz)
|L2
CPU
Cache
(MB)
|L3
CPU
Cache
(MB)
|Max
DDR5
Rate
(MT/S)
(Up To)
|RDNA 2
Graphics
|105
|8/16
|4.5
|5.4
|8
|32
|5200
|1WGP @2.2GHz Max
|7700X
|105
|6/12
|4.7
|5.3
|6
|32
|5200
|1WGP @2.2GHz Max
|7600X
|65
|12/24
|3.7
|5.4
|12
|64
|5200
|1WGP @2.2GHz Max
|7945
|65
|8/16
|3.8
|5.3
|8
|32
|5200
|1WGP @2.2GHz Max
|7745
|65
|6/12
|3.8
|5.1
|6
|32
|5200
|1WGP @2.2GHz Max
|7645
