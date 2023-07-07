Amazon may have just launched a new 11 inch Fire tablet, but the company usually saves its major project announcements for September. And now we know when in the fall to expect this year’s hardware launch event: September 20th. That’s likely when you’ll find out which new products Amazon is rolling out to make those cheap smart TVs, speakers, and other gear you pick up on Prime Day seem dated.

In other recent tech news from around the web, AYA has announced that it’ll begin a crowdfunding campaign for its handheld gaming PC with a 5.5 inch OLED display and an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor this weekend.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Amazon has scheduled a hardware launch event for September 20th. The company typically uses these to announce next-gen Echo, Fire TV, and other smart home products. Amazon also launched the Kindle Scribe during last year’s event.

Crowdfunding for the AYA Neo Air 1S handheld gaming PC with Ryzen 7 7840U and a 5.5 inch, 1080p OLED display is set to begin July 9th at 2:30PM Beijing time (2:30AM Eastern).

Many mini PCs with Intel Alder Lake-N processors seem to have Intel AX101 wireless cards for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth. Most Linux distros won’t recognize the card out of the box. Upgrading to the Linux 6.4 kernel seems to help… but it’s still pretty wonky.

Megi’s rk2aw tool for the Pinephone Pro and other devices with RK3399, RK3588,and RK3566 chips that will make it easier to try different bootloader’s, boot from different devices, or charge your phone without it turning on.

Allwinner A523 is a processor with 4 ARM Cortex-A55 cores @ 1.8 GHz, 4 more at 1.42 GHz, Mali-G57 MC1 2EE graphics. It’s used in cheap tablets, but could also be used for smart home devices.

