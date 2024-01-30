Seven years after Ubuntu developer Canonical stopped supporting a mobile version of the GNU/Linux distribution designed for smartphones, the folks at UBPorts continue to keep Ubuntu Touch alive and ticking. This week the team rolled out Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 with support for over two dozen smartphones and tablets.
In other recent tech news, it looks like Amazon plans to stop using Android for future versions of its Fire TV operating system, watch maker Fossil has announced it’s done making smartwatches, and if you’ve been wondering whether Sipeed’s tiny laptop with a RISC-V processor module is any good, an in-depth review suggests it may depend on what you’re planning to use it for (and if the answer is anything other than RISC-V development, maybe it’s not for you).
Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 Focal Release [UBPorts]
Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 Focal 20.04 LTS released, and the latest version of the mobile Linux distro brings per-contact ringtones, estimated charge time on the lock screen, integrated theme switching, and more.
Lichee Console 4A RISC-V devkit testing [CNX Software]
The Sipeed Lichee Console 4A is the first RISC-V mini laptop available, and while it’s not particularly useful as a general-purpose computer, it’s a fairly affordable option for those looking for a RISC-V development and testing platform.
Amazon job listing confirms that Fire TV is dropping Android-based Fire OS
Amazon’s Fire TV devices currently run an Android-based operating system called Fire OS, but it looks like Amazon plans to transition to a new OS (probably the Vega OS we’ve been hearing about). Fire tablets will likely remain unaffected (for now).
Fossil is quitting smartwatches [The Verge]
Fossil Group is pulling out of the smartwatch business. The company hasn’t released a new Wear OS device since 2021, and has no plans for any new models. Software updates will continue for at least few more years though.
