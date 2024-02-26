Amazon recently rolled out an update to Fire TV devices that blocks a feature that allowed advanced users to do things like use third-party home screen and launcher apps without the need to root their TVs or media streaming boxes. But it also ended up breaking a number of other popular apps.

Meanwhile the update isn’t all bad news. It also brings a much easier way to use a phone or PC to enter text on a Fire TV device, which can save you a lot of time when entering usernames, passwords, or other text. Elias at AFTVnews has the scoop on the good and bad changes in the latest Fire TV OS update.

Amazon has pushed a Fire TV software update that blocks Android apps from establishing local ADB connections to do things like free up space by clearing cache from installed apps or bypass the home screen when using third-party launchers.

Amazon Fire TV update brings support for a web-based virtual remote/keyboard. Just scan the QR code next to the on-screen keyboard and you can use your phone to enter text (or navigate) without installing an app.

Samsung Galaxy Ring is coming later this year as a small, wearable “wellness” device that comes in silver, gold, or ceramic black colors and a 14.5 to 21.5 mAh battery. It will track heart rate, movement, sleep, and other health stats.

Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone has a 6.8 inch, 2880 x 1280px, 120 Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, 50MP primary & ultra-wide cameras, and a 180MP periscopic 2.5X telephoto camera plus a bunch of AI features including eye-tracking.

The Humane Ai Pin ship date has been pushed back at least a few weeks (it will now ship in mid-April or later), but the company will include 3-months of its (usually $24/month) subscription for folks who buy a $699 Pin by March 31.

