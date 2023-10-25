Gigabit broadband connections are old hat. Google Fiber says it’s turning the dial up to 20 and rolling out 20 Gigabit fiber internet in select markets by the end of the year. There’s no word on how much it will cost though… or if you’ll be able to afford it after the latest price hikes from streaming companies including Netflix, Disney+ and, most recently, Apple.

One way to save money? If you’re in the market for a mini PC, it’s hard to beat models with Intel’s new Alder Lake-N processors, with some models going for as little as $100. But how do they stack up against cheap, low-power chips based on ARM architecture?

To find out, Bret.dk pitted a T9 Plus mini PC with an Intel N100 processor against a Radxa Rock 5B with a Rockchip RK3588 processor to find out. The results might… not really surprise you all that much.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

The short version is that Intel wins most single-core tests, but multi-core performance is less clear cut, and there are some areas where an RK3588 board comes out ahead… But perhaps its biggest advantage is lower power consumption. Check out the article for more details.

Google Fiber plans to begin rolling out 20 Gig fiber (plus a WiFi 7 router) to “a small group of GFiber customers in select areas” as part of an early access project set to begin by the end of 2023.

Apple raises prices for some subscription services. Apple TV+ goes from $7 to $10 per month in the US. Arcade rises from $5 to $7. And News+ is up from $10 to $13.

