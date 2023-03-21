Google unveiled its answer to ChatGPT in February. Now it’s available for testing… by a select few folks in the US and UK who add their name to a waitlist. Meanwhile Microsoft’s Bing AI ChatBot still technically has a waitlist, but the company seems to be granting access immediately to anyone who signs up from a supported region. And now Microsoft is adding the ability to generate images from text prompts, using an “advanced” version of the technology that powers OpenAI’s DALL·E 2.
While those two companies duke it out in the search space, Adobe is also getting in on the AI action. The company’s new Firefly can generate graphics and text effects… and Adobe says using it is less likely to get anyone sued, since the generative AI model was trained on “millions of professional-grade, licensed images in Adobe Stock along with openly licensed content and public domain content where the copyright has expired.”
Try Bard and share your feedback [Google]
Google is letting users in the US and UK sign up (there’s a waitlist) to try its Bard AI chatbot, which uses a large language model to respond to questions and prompts. It’s not always accurate and Google calls it a complement to search, not a replacement.
Create images with your words – Bing Image Creator comes to the new Bing [Microsoft]
The same day Google launched a preview off its AI Chatbot, rival Microsoft has added an AI Image Creator to its Bing Chatbot. Now you can ask Bing questions and get written or visual responses powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 and DALL∙E.
Bringing Generative AI into Creative Cloud with Adobe Firefly [Adobe]
Adobe is also getting in on the AI art space with the launch of Adobe Firefly, which generates images and text effects based on written prompts. Unlike some other AI models, it’s trained on licensed and public domain content.
aCropalypse vulnerability affects Windows Snipping Tool [@David3141593]
So that aCropalypse vulnerability that allows you to restore a full image from a screenshot cropped using Google’s Markup utility for Pixel phones? It may also be present in Microsoft’s Windows Snipping Tool.
Intel graphics chief Raja Koduri leaves after five years battling Nvidia and AMD [The Verge]
After spending 5 years as the head of Intel’s graphics department (spearheading the company’s drive into discrete GPUs) Raja Koduri is stepping down to launch a generative AI startup. Koduri was previously at AMD and spent 4 years stint at Apple.
Oppo Pad 2 [Oppo]
The Oppo Pad 2 is an 11.6 inch tablet with a 2880 x 2000px 144Hz displkay, a Dimensity 9000 processor and pen support. In other words it’s basically the same tablet as the OnePlus Pad, but for the Chinese market.
NVIDIA Unveils Ada Lovelace RTX Workstation GPUs for Laptops; Desktop RTX 4000 SFF [AnandTech]
NVIDIA introduces RTX 2000, 3000, 4000 and 5000 series laptop graphics solutions based on Ada Lovelace architecture. The new chips are optimized for content creation rather than gaming and designed for mobile workstations.
