Google is letting users in the US and UK sign up (there’s a waitlist) to try its Bard AI chatbot, which uses a large language model to respond to questions and prompts. It’s not always accurate and Google calls it a complement to search, not a replacement.

The same day Google launched a preview off its AI Chatbot, rival Microsoft has added an AI Image Creator to its Bing Chatbot. Now you can ask Bing questions and get written or visual responses powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 and DALL∙E.

Adobe is also getting in on the AI art space with the launch of Adobe Firefly, which generates images and text effects based on written prompts. Unlike some other AI models, it’s trained on licensed and public domain content.

So that aCropalypse vulnerability that allows you to restore a full image from a screenshot cropped using Google’s Markup utility for Pixel phones? It may also be present in Microsoft’s Windows Snipping Tool.

holy FUCK. Windows Snipping Tool is vulnerable to Acropalypse too. An entirely unrelated codebase. The same exploit script works with minor changes (the pixel format is RGBA not RGB) Tested myself on Windows 11 https://t.co/5q2vb6jWOn pic.twitter.com/ovJKPr0x5Y — David Buchanan (@David3141593) March 21, 2023

After spending 5 years as the head of Intel’s graphics department (spearheading the company’s drive into discrete GPUs) Raja Koduri is stepping down to launch a generative AI startup. Koduri was previously at AMD and spent 4 years stint at Apple.

The Oppo Pad 2 is an 11.6 inch tablet with a 2880 x 2000px 144Hz displkay, a Dimensity 9000 processor and pen support. In other words it’s basically the same tablet as the OnePlus Pad, but for the Chinese market.

NVIDIA introduces RTX 2000, 3000, 4000 and 5000 series laptop graphics solutions based on Ada Lovelace architecture. The new chips are optimized for content creation rather than gaming and designed for mobile workstations.

