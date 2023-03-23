A few days ago we learned that Google’s app for editing screenshots on Android phones had a vulnerability that makes it possible to recover the full image even after users had cropped a picture… which poses a potential privacy risk if you used the app to edit out personal information.

Then we learned that the same vulnerability affects Microsoft’s Snipping Tool for Windows 10 and Windows 11. The good news is that Microsoft has already rolled out an update that fixes the problem. The less good news is that it’s only available for Windows 11 Insiders so far. If you’re not part of Microsoft’s beta testing program, you may be able to sideload the new version of the Snipping Tool, but there’s no relief at all for Windows 10 yet. Hopefully the update will be available for stable builds of Windows 10 and 11 soon.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Microsoft has released an updated version of the Windows 11 Snipping Tool that fixes the aCropalypse vulnerability that affected cropped screenshots, allowing you to recover the full image. Available for Win11 Insiders only so far.

The new GNOME 44 desktop environment brings a new grid view for the File Chooser dialog, Settings Panel updates, improvements for Quick Settings, and other changes.

The developer of WSATools (which lets you sideload Android apps on Windows 11 computers with WSA enabled) has released an update with support for APK Bundles, ARM64 architecture, and localization.

Dynabook launches three new laptops with Raptor Lake proecssors, the 2.3 pound, 14-inch Portégé X40L-K, 14-inch Tecra A40-K, and 15-inch Tecra A50-K. All feature 28-watt Core P-series chips.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook, and keep up with the latest open source mobile news by following LinuxSmartphones on Twitter and Facebook.