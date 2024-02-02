Last year Sony launched its first PlayStation-branded handheld gaming device since killing off the PlayStation Vita. But the new PlayStation Portal isn’t a standalone game console – it’s basically a remote control for a PS5, allowing users to stream games over a network connection.

Meanwhile the Nintendo Switch, Valve Steam Deck, and countless other handhelds released in recent years, have shown that plenty of people are willing to pay for handhelds that can play the same games as full-fledged consoles or gaming PCs. So maybe it’s not surprising to hear that Sony may be planning to launch a next-gen handheld that has enough horsepower to play PS4 games and even some PS5 titles natively.

Keep in mind that this isn’t something Sony has officially announced. Instead it’s a leak from YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead, who says that sources tell him that Sony is working with AMD to design a custom chip for an upcoming handheld which could launch in 2026 or later.

So even if the rumor is true, there’s plenty of time for things to change, and there’s no guarantee that this next-gen PlayStation Handheld will ever see the light of day. But if it does, the idea isn’t to position it as a brand new device with its own game catalog like we saw with the PlayStation Portable and PlayStation Vita. Instead it’ll be a new form factor for playing existing PS4 & PS5 titles.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

System76 Serval WS Linux laptop updated with Intel Core i9-14900HX processor. The laptop is available with up to a 15″ FHD 165 Hz display or a 17 inch 2K/240 Hz or 4K/144Hz display and sells for $2099 and up.

Google is pulling the plug on its feature that allowed you to view cached versions of web pages for sites that were inaccessible, to see what a site looked like before a recent change, or wanted to see a site the way Google’s web crawler did.

