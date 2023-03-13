Raspberry Pi’s RP2040 chip is designed for dirt cheap microcontroller boards like the Raspberry Pi Pico, which sells for as little as $4. With a $133 dual-core ARM Cortex-M0+ processor and 264KB of memory, it’s clearly not designed to be a general-purpose computer. But folks have managed to build things like game consoles, pocket computers, and smart picture frames powered by a Raspberry Pi Pico or RP2040 chip.

Now Pimoroni is preparing to launch a RP2040-powered DV Stick, which plugs into an HDMI port on your TV the same way as an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast, or Roku Streaming Stick. But instead of a media streamer, the Pimoroni DV Stick is meant to function as a game console that works with Bluetooth or UBS controllers and runs the same games that work on the company’s PicoSystem handheld console.

Pimoroni’s upcoming DV Stick will be a small gadget with dual Rasperry Pi RP2040 microprocessors. It plugs directly into the HDMI port of a TV or display, allowing you to play game sor run other apps. The DV Stick suppports USB and Bluetooth accessories.

The NanoPi R6S is a single-board PC with an RK3588S processor and three Ethernet ports (2 x 2.5 GbE and 1 x Gigabit). The NanoPi R6C is similar, but cheaper and has an M.2 NVMe socket, loses one 2.5 GbE port.

Google’s latest Pixel Feature Drop brings speedier Night Sight to Pixel 6 and later, Magic Eraser for all Pixel phones, Health Connect for storing/sharing fitness data, and support for seeeing all timers without unlocking your phone first.

Updates from mobile GNU/Linux distros Mobian and postmarketOS, a bug fix release of the Phosh user interface, and more.

