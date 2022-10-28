With most modern smartphone makers having access to the same processor, memory, storage, and display technology as their competitors, some companies have found other ways to stand out. For Google it’s photography. And for some Chinese phone makers like Xiaomi and Oppo it’s fast charging.

Case in point: does anyone need a mid-range phone with support for 210W fast charging? Probably not. But is it kind of impressive that Xiaomi just introduced one with that feature, allowing you to charge a 4,300 mAy battery in just 9 minutes? Sure.

Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition smartphone supports 210W fast charging, allowing you to fully charge the phone’s 4,300 mAh battery in just 9 minutes. It also has a 200MP camera, 120 Hz display, and MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor. https://t.co/Xw7zllAIb4 pic.twitter.com/70DHQwklC4 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 28, 2022

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

In a legal filing, Qualcomm claims that ARM is telling device makers that they’ll need to sign licensing deals directly with ARM in the future, rather than with Qualcomm & other semiconductor companies that currently use ARM designs. https://t.co/UseasMFNrg — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 28, 2022

Google explains that going 64-it only with Android for the Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro helps with “reducing memory usage, improving performance, and enhancing security.” It could lead to faster OS updates too… but breaks compatibility with some older apps. https://t.co/tbWYhpd5Yn — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 28, 2022

This is why I don’t often pay much attention to so-called “leaks” of upcoming processors that come solely from submissions to benchmark results websites. https://t.co/evlglhDDZQ — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 28, 2022

The HDMI input on the 3rd-gen Amazon Fire Cube lets you plug in any HDMI device and switch inputs via voice or remote control. The Fire TV will pass the signal through to your TV, but you can also see a picture-in-picture preview in the FTV interface. https://t.co/qmt6utzFdW — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 27, 2022

A month after it began selling audiobooks, streaming audio company Spotify stops letting you buy them through its iOS app thanks to Apple’s rules for in-app purchases. https://t.co/9VERZMjNQ9 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 27, 2022

The Rasberry Pi Compute Module 4 has a Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 processor. But a hacker managed to overclock it to run at 2.5 GHz. It’s not easy to do though. https://t.co/8D1v1vxQ57 — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 27, 2022

Devices with notches and rounded corners using #phosh so far have to tweak CSS to move the clock out of center (https://t.co/yuPTqWLeQx). I’ve experimented with a GSetting to just move the whole panel down a bit.https://t.co/8mW8rRav8O pic.twitter.com/KIo0UJMYWp — Guido Günther (@GuidoGuenther) October 28, 2022

An upcoming module for the MNT Reform (and Pocket Reform) open hardware laptops will let you use NXP’s quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 chip. https://t.co/zwP4FgerrS — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) October 28, 2022

