We’ve seen people design eBook readers around Raspberry Pi hardware before. But there’s still something pretty nifty about seeing a new open hardware project that shows you don’t need to settle for buying a Kindle, Kobo or other name-brand device to read eBooks on an electronic paper display.

Redditor /u/thataintthis shares details of DIY piEreader made from a combination of off-the-shelf and custom-designed components. There are a bunch of exposed wires, because right now the prototype is a proof of concept. But honestly that just gives it a bit more of a cyberdeck feel which adds to its charm.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

This DIY eReader proof of concept is powered by a Raspberry Pi and features a 4.2 inch ePaper display, navigation buttons, a bunch of concept parts and support for EPUB, CBZ, PDF, and other eBook formats. Visit Reddit to see a short video showing a prototype in action, or check out GitLab for documentation and design files.

Framework, makers of the modular, repairable, upgradeable Framework Laptop, have scheduled a “Next Level” event for March 23 to announced what’s next from the company.

Among other things, Fast Pair comes to Chromebooks, allowing you to quickly pair some Bluetooth headphones and other accessories when they’re nearby, and the text app adds support for keyboard shortcuts.

Google Pixel 7a will allegedly bring display, processor, and camera upgrades with a 6.1 inch FHD+ 90 Hz display, a Google Tensor G2 chip and 64MP primary camera (plus 12MP ultrawide). 5W wireless charging too.

Pixel 7A • 6.1″ FHD+ 90Hz OLED

• Tensor G2 , LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1

• 64MP Sony IMX787 + 12MP UW

• 5W wireless charging

• Android 13 pic.twitter.com/qGVzFQoKiZ — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) March 9, 2023

The developer of the Megapixels app for Linux phones notes that the postprocessing tools developed for the PinePhone don’t work well on the Librem 5. But testing is underway on an updated version that should work better on Purism’s Linux smartphone. There’s also an alternate camera app called Millipixels for the Librem 5.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following @[email protected] on Mastodon. You can also follow Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook, and keep up with the latest open source mobile news by following LinuxSmartphones on Twitter and Facebook.