Generative AI is more conversational and responsive than the software that powered early voice assistant software like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant. But it’s also a lot more expensive to run, due to the amount of processing power required by the servers that make things tick.

Meanwhile Amazon, which was one of the companies that helped popularize those first-gen voice assistants, never really found a way to make any money from its Alexa voice service. So it’s not surprising to learn that the company is trying to build an AI-powered “Alexa Plus” service and that the plan is to charge users a subscription fee, which would solve both of those problems. The only catches? It doesn’t really work well enough to charge money for yet, and even if it did, it’s unclear if anyone would pay for it.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Amazon reportedly wants to charge a subscription for an “Alexa Plus” service that’s more conversational and powerful thanks to generative AI (which costs more to run), but it doesn’t work well enough yet, and nobody knows if users are willing to pay.

This DIY “Breadboard Phone” combines a Sparkfun LTE Stick ($150) with a microcontroller, antennas, audio hardware and a keypad to create something… unusual? Impractical? Still kind of cool?

Wine 9.0 is now available, and the latest version of the open source Windows Compatibility layer for Mac and Linux adds support for running 32-bit apps on 64-bit chips, Windows apps on ARM64 chips, an experimental Wayland driver, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is a budget tablet first released in 2020, which is now being replaced by the A9. But Samsung is rolling out at least one last update: Android 14 is now available for the A7 Lite in South Korea. Amazon is currently selling a 3GB/32GB model for $99.

