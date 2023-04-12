Mediaworkstation’s new a-X2P is a beast of a portable computer that supports up to six 24-inch displays, up to two AMD Epyc processors for a total of up to 192 cores and 384 threads, up to two GPUs, 6TB of RAM, 5 storage devices, and dual 10 GbE Ethernet ports.

It also weighs at least 45 pounds and as much as 55 pounds and isn’t exactly designed to run on battery power, so it’s portable in the sense that it’s easier to lug around than a PC and six traditional displays. Designed for professional applications like managing live broadcast for TV stations, it’s also likely to be very expensive with a price tag measured in tens of thousands of dollars. But it’s still kind of fun to look at a device that sort of looks like a six-screen laptop when viewed from the front.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Windows Insiders can now test a new version of the Windows Subsystem for Android with support for picture-in-picture capabilities (for supported apps) and a new “partially running” setting for reduced resource usage.

Goodbye HBO, hello Max. Warner brothers is merging HBO Max & Discovery+ into a combined service called Max that launches May 23 for the same price as the current HBO Max… unless you pay extra for 4K & up to 4 simultaneous streams.

Cool Pi CM5 is a computer-on-a-module with an RK3588 or RK3588J processor, up to 32GB RAM and 256GB eMMC storage. It’s also available bundled with a carrier board with HDMI 2.1, PCIe 3.0, and M.2 connectors.

