The thing about buying stuff from AliExpress is that you can’t always trust the product descriptions. When I wrote about a $350 mini-laptop with an 8 inch display and an Intel N100 processor last week, I took the description at face value. But our source for the original story now tells us that the little laptop actually has an Intel N95 chip (even though the product page hasn’t been updated to reflect that yet).

CPU performance should be pretty much the same, but the N95 is a more power-hungry processor, so battery life might not be quite as good as expected.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

It turns out that mini-laptop with an 8 inch screen and an Intel Alder Lake-N processor we wrote about last week has a 15-watt Intel Processor N95 rather than a 6-watt Intel N100 chip (which is what the product page says it has).

A faulty driver from Qualcomm caused Microsoft Surface Pro X cameras to stop working on May 23. Microsoft has issued a partial update, but needs new Qualcomm drivers for a real fix. Until then, camera functionality and image quality may be degraded.

ECS is showing off a a 3.5 inch single-board PC with a Rockchip RK3568 processor at Computex. It uspports up to 8GB DDR3 or LPDDR4x RAM, 32GB eMMC storage, and has an M.2 2280 socket. Designed for industrial use, it alos has a whole bunch of connectors

Asus says it’s improved ROG Ally battery life through pre-launch software updates. The company initially focused on performance at high-power levels and didn’t optimize as well for low-power scenarios. It’s doing that now following criticism from early reviewers.

Google has quietly ended support for the original Chromecast, which first launched in 2013. 10 years isn’t a bad run, and you may be able to continue using it. Just don’t expect software or security updates, and “users may notice a degradation in performance.”

The LattePanda Sigma is a hacker board with an Intel Core i5-1340P processor, 16GB of RAM, and a $579 starting price. First launched in April, it’s more of a mini PC than a single-board PC, but it offers a lot of performance and versatility in a compact package.

The ARIES FIVEberry is a Raspberry Pi-like mini PC with a computer module powered by a 1 GHz single-core RISC-V chip and 512MB of RAM. It has two Ethernet ports, two USB ports, and a 40-pin GPIO header.

That Hand 386 retro computing handheld with a 40 MHz processor that we spotted a few weeks ago? It’s real, has a kind of lousy keyboard, but truly runs retro software including MS-DOS, Windows 95, and retro games like Wolfenstein 3D.

