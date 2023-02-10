Password managers make modern life a lot easier by allowing you to generate unique and secure passwords for all of your different accounts and services without the need to remember strings of characters like 2m*%u882vb4&G$G2.

But recent events have made it clear that there’s still at least one major point of vulnerability: the password you use to unlock your password manager. If it’s not secure, then a whole lot of sensitive data could be vulnerable. And that’s why it’s worth noting that one of the most popular password managers has announced that it’s going to allow you to access your account using something more secure than a password: a passkey.

Essentially a passkey is a strong, secure “digital credential” that uses public-key cryptography to let you sign into apps, services, or devices using a device like your phone, often in combination with something like a fingerprint or face recognition.

Passwords probably aren’t going away anytime soon, but a growing number of companies have been adopting passkeys as an alternative and/or complement. And the latest is 1Password, which says you’ll be able to replace your master password with a passkey starting this summer.

Password manager 1Password announces plans to let you… not use a password to login anymore. Starting this summer users will be able to use a passkey to unlock your vault via biometric authentication (and use your phone to unlock 1Password on a PC, Mac, or browser).

Microsoft says the an update to the Windows Subsystem for Android rolling out now to Windows Insiders brings up to 20% faster framerates in some benchmarks for systems with ARM chips and up to a 50% improvement on x64 systems.

Framework is now selling 2TB M.2 2230 SSDs that can be used to upgrade Valve’s Steam Deck handheld gaming PC. Framework doesn’t use M.2 2230 drives for its own products, but says it can source reliable ones for good prices, so it’s selling them for $299.

ETA Prime tests one of the first mini PCs with an Alder Lake-N processor, the Morefine M9 with an Intel Processor N100 6-watt, 4-core chip with Intel UHD graphics. For $200 and up, the little PC brings a performance boost over Celeron N5105 systems and handles 4K video or older games & emulation.

Designed to bring a new class of 5G to devices including smartwatches, augmented reality glasses, and IoT devices, this modem is designed to be small, cheap, and low-power compared with other 5G modems. It’s designed for a “new class of 5G” called 5G NR-Light.

