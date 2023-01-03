The Acer Swift 14 (SF14-71T) is a premium thin and light notebook with an aluminum unibody chassis, a 14 inch touchscreen display, and support for up to a 13th-gen Intel Core H-series processor.

It measures less than 0.6 inches thick and weighs about 2.65 pounds. The Swift 14 will be available in March with prices starting at $1400.

Acer says the notebook is an Intel Evo-verified device that offers up to 9.5 hours of battery life (something I’d take with a grain of salt, since battery life varies heavily depending on usage) and comes with Intel Unison software, allowing you to pair your phone and PC to share files, notifications, and even calls between devices.

The notebook has two cooling fans and dual copper heat pipes, a 1440p webcam, stereo speakers with DTS Audio, and a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello authentication.

Ports include two Thunderbolt 4 ports and an HDMI 2.1 port and the laptop will be available with a choice of 1920 x 1200 pixel or 2560 x 1600 pixel display options. Both are covered with antimicrobial, scratch-resistance Gorilla Glass.

Acer Swift 14 (SF14-71T/71TA) specs Display 14 inch 2560 x 1600px IPS LCD

14 inch 1920 x 1200px IPS LCD Processor Intel Core i7-13700H

Intel Core i5-13500H Graphics Intel Iris Xe RAM 8GB LPDDR5

16GB LPDDR5

32GB LPDDR5 Storage 512GB / 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe Wireless Killer 1675i

WiFi 6E

BT 5.3 Dimensions 311 x 213 x 15mm

12.2″x 8.4″ x 0.6″ Weight 1.2 kg

2.65 pounds