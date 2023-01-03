The Acer Swift 14 (SF14-71Tis a premium thin and light notebook with an aluminum unibody chassis, a 14 inch touchscreen display, and support for up to a 13th-gen Intel Core H-series processor.

It measures less than 0.6 inches thick and weighs about 2.65 pounds. The Swift 14 will be available in March with prices starting at $1400.

Acer says the notebook is an Intel Evo-verified device that offers up to 9.5 hours of battery life (something I’d take with a grain of salt, since battery life varies heavily depending on usage) and comes with Intel Unison software, allowing you to pair your phone and PC to share files, notifications, and even calls between devices.

The notebook has two cooling fans and dual copper heat pipes, a 1440p webcam, stereo speakers with DTS Audio, and a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello authentication.

Ports include two Thunderbolt 4 ports and an HDMI 2.1 port and the laptop will be available with a choice of 1920 x 1200 pixel or 2560 x 1600 pixel display options. Both are covered with antimicrobial, scratch-resistance Gorilla Glass.

Acer Swift 14 (SF14-71T/71TA) specs
Display14 inch 2560 x 1600px IPS LCD
14 inch 1920 x 1200px IPS LCD
ProcessorIntel Core i7-13700H
Intel Core i5-13500H
GraphicsIntel Iris Xe
RAM8GB LPDDR5
16GB LPDDR5
32GB LPDDR5
Storage512GB / 1TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe
WirelessKiller 1675i
WiFi 6E
BT 5.3
Dimensions311 x 213 x 15mm
12.2″x 8.4″  x 0.6″
Weight1.2 kg
2.65 pounds

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.