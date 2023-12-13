Sipeed is continuing to expand its system of devices powered by a removable LM4A system-on-a-module with a RISC-V processor.

One of the latest additions to the Sipeed Lichee family is the Lichee Pocket 4A, a handheld gaming PC with a 7 inch display and integrated game controllers. There’s no word on how much it will cost or when you’ll be able to buy one, but you can reserve a chance to pre-order by putting down a $20 deposit through the Sipeed Lichee Pi 4A website.

At the heart of the computer is a Sipeed LM4A module with a T-Head TH1520 processor featuring four XuanTie C910 CPU cores based on RISC-V architecture, 8GB or 16GB of LPDDR4x memory and 32GB or 128GB of eMMC storage.

The chip features an Imagination Technologies BXM-4-64 GPU, and an NPU with up to 4 TOPS of AI performance.

It’s not exactly a CPU or graphics powerhouse, which makes it an odd choice for a game system, but a device with a Lichee Pocket 4A-style form factor could be interesting for developers looking to bring games and emulators to RISC-V architecture.

The handheld has a 7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel LCD touchscreen display, a 6,000 mAh battery, detachable Joy-con style controllers, and a plastic and aluminum body. The device itself weighs about 490 grams (1.1 pounds), but when you add the controllers it can be as heavy as 630 grams (1.4 pounds).

Networking features include support for WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and Gigabit Ethernet, and the handheld has two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a USB 2.0 Type-C port, and a microSD card reader. It also has a 5MP Omnivision OV5693 camera, stereo speakers, and a microphone.

With controllers attached, the system measures 250 x 110 x 30mm (9.8″ x 4.3″ x 1.2″), but that drops to 180 x 110 x 15mm (7.1″ x 4.3″ x 0.6″) if you detach the controllers.

Sipeed says the Lichee Pocket 4A will support Android and Debian Linux operating systems.

