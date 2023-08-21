The Document Foundation has announced the release of LibreOffice 7.6 Community edition, featuring a number of new features and improvements. But this release of the open source, cross-platform, community-supported office suite is also noteworthy because it’s the last version that will use the legacy 2-digit naming convention.
So rather than LibreOffice 7.7 or 8.0, the next version of the office suite will be called LibreOffice 24.2.
That’s not because the next major release will pack enough features to skip 16 version numbers. It’s because the developers are adopting calendar-based names and the next major release of LibreOffice is scheduled for February, 2024.
As for the current release, it adds:
- Support for touchpad zoom gestures in the main view
- Support for document themes
- Highlighting for styles being used
- Improved font handling
- Accessibility check in the sidebar
- Change tracking for columns in a table
- A new Page Number Wizard in the Insert menu for LibreOffice Writer
- Fixes for frames in DOCX files
- A new navigation panel for switching slides in LibreOffice Impress and Draw…
… and many other changes.
LibreOffice 7.6 Community is now available for download for Windows, Mac, and Linux computers with Intel, AMD, and ARM chips.