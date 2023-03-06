LibreELEC is a lightweight free and open source operating system designed to turn a computer into a media center. The GNU/Linux distribution provides “just enough” of an OS to run the Kodi media center application, which allows your PC to quickly boot straight to Kodi.

This week the developers released LibreELEC 11 which brings an update to Kodi 20 “Nexus,” and support for some older hardware, among other things.

The biggest change is that the latest version of Kodi, which was released in January, brings new features including support for AV1 video decoding, running multiple instances of the same add-on, and support for saving game states if you use Kodi to play games, among other things.

But the LibreELEC team has has also brought back support for devices with older Amlogic processors including the Amlogic S905 and S912 series. Just keep in mind that some features may be buggy or nonexistent on those devices, so make sure to read the release notes.

LibreELEC 11 offers a tool that lets you build a bootable USB flash drive or SD card to install the operating system on supported hardware. The latest version of that tool is only available for Windows, but there are also images available for download that work with Raspberry Pi devices, and a select group of computers with supported processors from chip makers Allwinner, Rockchip, Amlogic, or NXP. There’s also a generic build for use on systems with x86 processors and, optionally, NVIDIA graphics.

If you’re already using an older version of LibreElec, note that it won’t update to version 11 automatically. Users running LibreELEC 10 can perform a manual update, but if you’re using an older version then you’ll need to do a clean install.

via DistroWatch and Phoronix