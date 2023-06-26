Libre Computer has been selling Raspberry Pi-like single-board computers for six years… but it’s been five years since the company has introduced a new device. That’s set to change soon.

The company says its first new boards in five years are on the way. The upcoming Libre Computer Sweet Potato appears to be a modest update over the existing Le Potato board. But the new Little Cottonwood and Big Cottonwood boards could be a little more interesting.

According to Libre Computers, Big Cottonwood will offer about twice the performance a Raspberry Pi 4, while the Little Cottonwood will be a cheaper device with a little less horsepower.

The company is being rather vague about pricing, saying that Little Cottonwood will cost about $10 more than Le Potato, while Big Cottonwood will cost twice as much as Le Potato. But it’s kind of hard to pinpoint what the actual price of a Le Potato board is.

Amazon is currently selling models with 2GB of RAM for $35, but the product page says this is a discount off a “list price” of $60. Or you can buy a 1GB version for $30, which appears to be the list price.

Using that as a guide, it seems like Little Cottonwood could sell for $40, $45, or maybe even $70. And Big Cottonwood could be priced at $60, $70, or $120.

There’s no word on what processor the new board boards will have, but a picture posted to Twitter shows what appears to be a credit card-sized single-board computer with USB-A and USB-C ports, an Ethernet jack, a 40-pin GPIO header, and a passive heat sink covering the processor.

The company’s current products support a wide range of operating systems including Ubuntu, Raspberry Pi OS, Debian, Armbian, LibreELEC, CoreELEC, and Android.

I haven’t seen many details about the Sweet Potato board, but according to a post to the Libre Computer forum last fall, it features an Amlogic S905X-CC-V2 processor, which is a modest update to the S905X-CC chip used in the original Le Potato board. I haven’t found any good explanation of the differences between the V1 and V2 versions of that chip.

via Tom’s Hardware and @librecomputer

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.