Libre Computer has been selling Raspberry Pi-like single-board computers for six years… but it’s been five years since the company has introduced a new device. That’s set to change soon.
The company says its first new boards in five years are on the way. The upcoming Libre Computer Sweet Potato appears to be a modest update over the existing Le Potato board. But the new Little Cottonwood and Big Cottonwood boards could be a little more interesting.
According to Libre Computers, Big Cottonwood will offer about twice the performance a Raspberry Pi 4, while the Little Cottonwood will be a cheaper device with a little less horsepower.
The company is being rather vague about pricing, saying that Little Cottonwood will cost about $10 more than Le Potato, while Big Cottonwood will cost twice as much as Le Potato. But it’s kind of hard to pinpoint what the actual price of a Le Potato board is.
Amazon is currently selling models with 2GB of RAM for $35, but the product page says this is a discount off a “list price” of $60. Or you can buy a 1GB version for $30, which appears to be the list price.
Using that as a guide, it seems like Little Cottonwood could sell for $40, $45, or maybe even $70. And Big Cottonwood could be priced at $60, $70, or $120.
There’s no word on what processor the new board boards will have, but a picture posted to Twitter shows what appears to be a credit card-sized single-board computer with USB-A and USB-C ports, an Ethernet jack, a 40-pin GPIO header, and a passive heat sink covering the processor.
The company’s current products support a wide range of operating systems including Ubuntu, Raspberry Pi OS, Debian, Armbian, LibreELEC, CoreELEC, and Android.
I haven’t seen many details about the Sweet Potato board, but according to a post to the Libre Computer forum last fall, it features an Amlogic S905X-CC-V2 processor, which is a modest update to the S905X-CC chip used in the original Le Potato board. I haven’t found any good explanation of the differences between the V1 and V2 versions of that chip.
via Tom’s Hardware and @librecomputer