The Libre Computer Solitude is a Raspberry Pi lookalike that’s powered by an Amlogic S905XD3 quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 processor with Mali-G31 MP2 graphics and a 1.2 TOPS AI accelerator.

It’s available for purchase from LoverPi, which is selling a model with 4GB of LPDDR4 memory for $45. There’s also a slightly cheaper 2GB model, but it’s currently out of stock.

Not only does the Libre Computer Solitude look like a Raspberry Pi Model 3 B+, but it has a Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin GPIO header, which means it should work with most cases or add-ons designed for that computer.

But unlike most Raspberry Pi computers, the Solitude has an interface for optional eMMC 5.x flash storage modules, and an IR receiver.

It also has a set of ports that includes:

1 x HDMI 2.0

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 2.0 Type-C (for power and data)

1 Gigabit Ethernet (with optional Power over Ethernet support)

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio

The little computer can be used with a 5V/3A USB-C power supply, and Libre Computer says it only consumes about 5 watts under full load or 1.5 watts at idle.

Other features include a 4-lane MIPI-DSI display connector, a 2-lane MIPI-CSI camera connector, 16MB of SPI Nor flash storage and support for upstream Linux and u-boot software. Libre Computer offers a bunch of GNU/Linux distros and other operating systems for download, including Debian, Fedora, Ubuntu, OpenSUSE, Raspbian, Armbian, LibreELEC, CoreELEC, Lakka, and Android images.

Despite its low price tag, Libre Computer is positioning the Solitude as a platform that should have some long-term support. The company plans to continue offering this hardware design for at least 10 years, while providing software support for at least 15 years.

