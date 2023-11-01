Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Libre Computer’s new AML-A311D-CC Alta is a single-board computer with an Amlogic A311D hexa-core processor with an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) for hardware-accelerated AI and Raspberry Pi-compatible connectors including a 40-pin GPIO header and 22-pin MIPI-DSI and MIPI-CSI display and camera connectors.

The AML-A311D-CC Alta is up for pre-order from LoverPi, where you can reserve a model with 4GB of RAM for $60. The little computer should begin shipping to customers on November 24, 2023.

At the heart of the computer is an Amlogic A311D processor, which features:

CPU : 4 x ARM Cortex-A72 cores @ up to 2.2 GHz, 2 x Cortex-A53 cores @ up to 1.8 GHz

: 4 x ARM Cortex-A72 cores @ up to 2.2 GHz, 2 x Cortex-A53 cores @ up to 1.8 GHz GPU : Mali-G52 quad-core

: Mali-G52 quad-core NPU: 5 TOPS AI performance

The board features LPDDR4X memory, 16MB of SPI NOR Flash storage, an eMMC 5 connector for optional onboard storage, and a microSD card reader for removable storage.

Ports include:

4 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB Type-C

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

You can use the USB Type-C port for power and data, but the board also supports PoE (Power Over Ethernet). There’s also an IR receiver that allows you to use a remote control with the board.

Libre Computer says performance should be similar to the company’s ROC-RK3328-CC Renegade system, which has a Rockchip RK33288 processor. That model is cheaper, but has fewer USB 3.0 ports and lacks an NPU.

via LinuxGizmos and Libre Computer

