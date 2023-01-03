LG is showing off some of its latest display technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show this week, including two new foldable OLED displays.

One is a 17 inch screen that can be used as a laptop, tablet, or monitor. The other is an 8 inch screen with support for 360 degrees of folding.

LG 8 inch 360-degree foldable OLED

The smaller of LG’s two new foldables is also the more flexible, with a folding point that allows you to bend the screen inward or outward.

This lets you use a device with an 8 inch screen as a tablet. Then you can fold the screen at the middle with both halves of the display pointing outward if you want to transform the device into a smartphone-sized gadget. Or you can fold it in half the other way and close it up like a book, with both halves of the screen are pointing inward.

LG 17 inch foldable OLED

LG’s newest 17 inch foldable display can be used as a portable monitor or big-screen tablet, but it can also be folded in half for use as a laptop or tablet.

The company says the this display “is almost entirely crease-free at the point of folding,” which could make it a little more pleasant to use when unfolded.

LG says the display supports touch and pen input.

LG Display press release

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.