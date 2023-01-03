LG is showing off some of its latest display technologies at the Consumer Electronics Show this week, including two new foldable OLED displays.

One is a 17 inch screen that can be used as a laptop, tablet, or monitor. The other is an 8 inch screen with support for 360 degrees of folding.

LG 8 inch 360-degree foldable OLED

The smaller of LG’s two new foldables is also the more flexible, with a folding point that allows you to bend the screen inward or outward.

This lets you use a device with an 8 inch screen as a tablet. Then you can fold the screen at the middle with both halves of the display pointing outward if you want to transform the device into a smartphone-sized gadget. Or you can fold it in half the other way and close it up like a book, with both halves of the screen are pointing inward.

LG 17 inch foldable OLED

LG’s newest 17 inch foldable display can be used as a portable monitor or big-screen tablet, but it can also be folded in half for use as a laptop or tablet.

The company says the this display “is almost entirely crease-free at the point of folding,” which could make it a little more pleasant to use when unfolded.

LG says the display supports touch and pen input.

LG Display press release