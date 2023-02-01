Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The LG Gram 17 (17Z90R) is a laptop with a big display and speedy hardware. It has a 17 inch, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, a 28-watt Intel Core i7-1360P processor with 12 cores and 16 threads, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 discrete graphics with 4GB of dedicated memory.

But the new LG Gram 17 is also surprisingly thin and light for a notebook with those specs, at 17.8mm (0.7 inches) thick and 1.45kg (3.2 pounds). First unveiled during CES in January, the 2023 LG Gram 17 is now available for purchase… if you’ve got deep pockets.

Prices start at $2000 for a model with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. Or you can pay another $300 to get a 32GB/2TB version of the laptop.

Both models feature 90 Wh batteries, stereo 3 watt speakers, FHD webcams with dual microphones and an IR sensor for face recognition, backlit keyboards, LPDDR5-6000 dual-channel memory, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Ports include:

2 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x HDMI

2 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x DC power input

LG has indicated that lower-cost configurations may be available in the future, but those models may lack discrete graphics and could have as little as 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Models without integrated graphics will be a little lighter, at 1.35 kg (3 pounds), but they’ll also have smaller batteries (80 Wh) and less powerful speakers (2 watts).

