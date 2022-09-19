The new LG UltraPC 16 (16U90Q) is a 3.6 pound notebook with a 16 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, and 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM. Weighing 3.6 pounds, it’s not LG’s lightest laptop, but it’s pretty compact for a model with a 16 inch display. It’s also just one of two new LG UltraPC models available in the US starting today.

The other is the new LG UltraPC 17 (17U70Q), which is a 4.4 pound notebook with a bigger, higher-resolution display, a 12th-gen Intel Core processor, and NVIDIA discrete graphics.

LG’s new 17 inch laptop has a 2560 x 1600 pixel display, an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics. It’s larger screen and heavier body also leave a bit more room for a larger battery… although not much larger.

The 16 inch laptop has a 72 Wh battery, while the 17 inch model has an 80 Wh battery. Given how power-hungry Intel’s 12th-gen processors tend to be, I suspect battery life on this model will be worse anyway. And that’s before you consider the extra power draw that comes from discrete graphics and a larger, brighter, more pixel-packed display.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the two new laptops:

LG UltraPC 17 (17U70Q) LG UltraPC 16 (16U70Q) Display 17 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

350 nits

IPS LCD 16 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

250 nits

IPS LCD Processor Intel Core i7-1260P AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

Intel Iris Xe AMD Radeon Vega 8 Memory 16GB

DDR5 16GB

LPDDR5 Storage 512GB

1 x PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD M.2 2280 slot

1 x PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD M.2 2280 slot 512GB or 1TB

PCIe NVMe SSD (dual M.2 2280 slots) Battery & charging 80 Wh

150W power adapter 72 Wh

65W power adapter Speakers Stereo 1.5 W speakers Stereo 1.5 W speakers Ports 1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x USB4 Gen 3×2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1×2 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x DC power input

1 x microSD card reader

1 x 3.5mm audio 1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1×1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.1 WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1 Webcam HD webcam

Dual microphones Security Fingerprint sensor Keyboard Backlit

100 keys

Numeric keypad Backlit

97 keys

Numeric keypad Dimensions 15″ x 10.8″ x 0.8″ 14″ x 9.8″ x 0.6″ Weight 4.37 pounds 3.63 pounds Starting price $1599 $999

press release