The new LG UltraPC 16 (16U90Q) is a 3.6 pound notebook with a 16 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, and 16GB of LPDDR4 RAM. Weighing 3.6 pounds, it’s not LG’s lightest laptop, but it’s pretty compact for a model with a 16 inch display. It’s also just one of two new LG UltraPC models available in the US starting today.
The other is the new LG UltraPC 17 (17U70Q), which is a 4.4 pound notebook with a bigger, higher-resolution display, a 12th-gen Intel Core processor, and NVIDIA discrete graphics.
LG’s new 17 inch laptop has a 2560 x 1600 pixel display, an Intel Core i7-1260P processor, 16GB of DDR5 memory, and NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics. It’s larger screen and heavier body also leave a bit more room for a larger battery… although not much larger.
The 16 inch laptop has a 72 Wh battery, while the 17 inch model has an 80 Wh battery. Given how power-hungry Intel’s 12th-gen processors tend to be, I suspect battery life on this model will be worse anyway. And that’s before you consider the extra power draw that comes from discrete graphics and a larger, brighter, more pixel-packed display.
Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the two new laptops:
|LG UltraPC 17 (17U70Q)
|LG UltraPC 16 (16U70Q)
|Display
|17 inches
2560 x 1600 pixels
350 nits
IPS LCD
|16 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
250 nits
IPS LCD
|Processor
|Intel Core i7-1260P
|AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti
Intel Iris Xe
|AMD Radeon Vega 8
|Memory
|16GB
DDR5
|16GB
LPDDR5
|Storage
|512GB
1 x PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD M.2 2280 slot
1 x PCIe Gen 3 NVMe SSD M.2 2280 slot
|512GB or 1TB
PCIe NVMe SSD (dual M.2 2280 slots)
|Battery & charging
|80 Wh
150W power adapter
|72 Wh
65W power adapter
|Speakers
|Stereo 1.5 W speakers
|Stereo 1.5 W speakers
|Ports
|1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x USB4 Gen 3×2 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2×1 Type-A
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1×2 Type-A
1 x Gigabit Ethernet
1 x DC power input
1 x microSD card reader
1 x 3.5mm audio
|1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1×1 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x Gigabit Ethernet
1 x 3.5mm audio
|Wireless
|WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.1
|WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
|Webcam
|HD webcam
Dual microphones
|Security
|Fingerprint sensor
|Keyboard
|Backlit
100 keys
Numeric keypad
|Backlit
97 keys
Numeric keypad
|Dimensions
|15″ x 10.8″ x 0.8″
|14″ x 9.8″ x 0.6″
|Weight
|4.37 pounds
|3.63 pounds
|Starting price
|$1599
|$999