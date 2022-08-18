Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The new LG Ultra PC 14 (14U70Q) is a 2.8 pound laptop with a 14 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel display, a 72 Wh battery, and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor. And the LG Ultra PC 14 (16U70Q) is a 3.5 pound notebook with similar specs, but a larger 16 inch display.

LG says the new laptops will be available in Europe this month with prices starting at €1,199 and €1,399, respectively. The 16 inch model already available in the US from retailers including Best Buy and B&H.

The new laptops look a lot like the new LG Gram 14 and 16 inch laptops that launched earlier this year. But the LG Gram series notebooks are powered by 12th-gen Intel Core P-series chips, while the new LG Ultra PC models sports AMD Ryzen 5000U series chips with Zen 3 CPU cores and Radeon Vega graphics.

LG’s new Ultra 14 PC will be available with a Choice of AMD Ryzen 5 5625U or Ryzen 7 5825U processor options and ships standard with 16GB of LPDDR4x-4266 memory (that’s not user upgradeable. It also has an M.2 2280 slot for up to 1TB of solid state storage.

The 16 inch model adds a few other options including an entry-level configurations featuring a Ryzen 3 5300U processor and 8GB of RAM.

All models have aluminum bodies, HD webcams, stereo 1.5 Wh speakers, fingerprint readers, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

Ports include:

1 x HDMI

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

