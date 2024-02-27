Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs, and Liliputing may earn a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on those links. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

The new LG Gram Pro line of laptops are thin and light notebook computers with big, high-res displays featuring high screen refresh rates and optional support for premium features including OLED displays and discrete graphics (on select models).

First unveiled in December, the new LG Gram Pro 16, Gram Pro 17, and Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 are now available for pre-order. But they ain’t cheap: list prices start at $1400.

The good news is that LG isn’t skimping on specs. Some models have IPS LCD displays while others have OLED screens, but all of the LG Gram Pro notebooks feature 2560 x 1600 pixel or higher-resolution displays with 120 Hz or higher refresh rates and support for touch and pen input.

They’re powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 H-series processor with Intel Arc integrated graphics, and some models also have NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 discrete GPUs. And all of the LG Gram Pro notebooks available at launch feature at least 16GB of LPDDR4x-7467 RAM and 512GB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage and 77 Wh or higher capacity batteries.

They’re also ridiculously lightweight for notebooks with 176 or 17 inch displays. The LG Gram Pro 16 has a starting weight of 1.2 kg (2.7 pounds), while the LG Gram Pro 17 starts at 1.3 kg (2.9 pounds). The heaviest of the bunch is the LG Gram Pro 2-in-1 convertible, which weighs 1.4 kg (3.1 pounds).

LG’s press release announcing availability of the new models focuses on high-end configurations with 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage. But these models are even more expensive, with prices starting at $2100 (although the LG Gram Pro 16 OLED 2-in-1 with 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage is currently on sale for $300 off, bringing the price for that model down to $1800).

Meanwhile the lowest price I can find at the moment is $1400 for an LG Gram Pro with an IPS LCD display, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It’s available from LG for $1400. But it won’t ship until April (nearly a month after other models are expected to begin shipping).

LG gram Pro

(16Z90SP) LG gram Pro

(17Z90SP) LG gram Pro 2-in-1

(16T90SP) Display Size 16-inch 17-inch 16-inch Display WQXGA+ (2,880 x

1,800) OLED WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) WQXGA+ (2,880 x

1,800) OLED WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600)

LCD WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600)

LCD Brightness (Typ.) OLED: 400nit 400nit OLED: 400nit LCD: 400nit LCD: 400nit Refresh Rate OLED: 48-120Hz (VRR) 31-144Hz (VRR) OLED: 48-120Hz (VRR) LCD: 31-144Hz (VRR) LCD: 31-144Hz (VRR) Weight 1,199g (iGPU) 1,299g (iGPU) 1,399g 1,279g (dGPU) 1,379g (dGPU) Size 357.7 x 251.6 x 12.4-

12.8mm (iGPU) 12.6-12.9mm (iGPU) 357.25 x 253.8 x 12.4-

12.9mm 357.7 x 251.6 x 13-

14.4mm (dGPU) 13.2-14.6mm (dGPU) Battery 77Wh (iGPU) / 90Wh (dGPU) 77Wh Thermal Dual cooling system CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor / Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor GPU Intel® Arc™ graphics (iGPU) Intel® Arc™ graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050 with GDDR6 4GB (dGPU) Memory Max 32GB (LPDDR5X Max 7,467MHz, Dual Channel) Storage Dual SSD (M.2) 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™) Audio HD Audio with Dolby Atmos Speakers Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2)

Smart AMP (MAX 5W x2) I/O Port 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with Power Delivery, DisplayPort,

Thunderbolt 4), HDMI 2.1 Software LG gram Link, LG Glance by Mirametrix®, LG Smart Assistant Webcam FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic.

Support Liliputing Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission). But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping. Contribute to our Patreon campaign or... Contribute via PayPal * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a * If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.