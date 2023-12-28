Thin and light laptops aren’t as rare as they used to be, but LG continues to make some of the thinnest and lightest around, especially if you’re looking for a compact notebook with a big screen.

The company’s new LG Gram Pro line of laptops, for example, includes a 16 inch laptop with a starting weight of just 2.65 pounds, and a 17 inch model that starts at 2.87 pounds. But LG isn’t skimping on specs: the new LG Gram Pro series also feature high-res displays with 120 Hz or faster refresh rates, big batteries, and optional support for discrete graphics on select models.

While the LG Gram lineup has been around for years, the Gram Pro name is new this year. And the first three models in the LG Gram Pro portfolio are the LG Gram Pro 16 (16Z90SP), LG Gram Pro 17 (17Z90SP), and LG Gram Pro 16 2-in-1 (165T90SP).

Specs vary depending on the model, but all three are compact notebooks that come with 14th-gen Intel Core Ultra 5 or Core Ultra 7 processor options, up to 32GB of LPDDR5x-7467 memory, and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe solid state storage (there are two M.2 slots for storage).

All three models also feature two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, an HDMI port, and an FHD IR camera with support for Windows Hello face recognition.

The laptops have dual cooling fans and, despite their lightweight designs, all models feature 77 Wh or higher capacity batteries.

The 16 inch models are available with a choice of 120 Hz, 2880 x 1800 pixel OLED or 144 Hz, 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS LCD displays, while the 17 inch model only comes with a 144 Hz, 2560 x 1600 pixel display panel.

And the clamshell models are available with an optional NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 discrete GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. Models with discrete graphics also come with a larger 90 Wh battery. LG says the 16 inch 2-in-1 is only available with Intel Arc graphics and a 77 Wh battery.

All three models come with LG Gram Link software, which is designed to let you connect the Windows notebooks to an Android or iOS device for file sharing, photo transfer, and screen mirroring. There are a growing number of apps that do that though, so LG is trying to make its “link” app stand out by leveraging the AI features of Intel’s new chips to “intelligently categorize” photos stored on LG Gram laptops and allow you to search for photos by keyword.

LG gram Pro

(16Z90SP) LG gram Pro

(17Z90SP) LG gram Pro 2-in-1

(16T90SP) Display Size 16-inch 17-inch 16-inch Display WQXGA+ (2,880 x

1,800) OLED WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600) WQXGA+ (2,880 x

1,800) OLED WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600)

LCD WQXGA (2,560 x 1,600)

LCD Brightness (Typ.) OLED: 400nit 400nit OLED: 400nit LCD: 400nit LCD: 400nit Refresh Rate OLED: 48-120Hz (VRR) 31-144Hz (VRR) OLED: 48-120Hz (VRR) LCD: 31-144Hz (VRR) LCD: 31-144Hz (VRR) Weight 1,199g (iGPU) 1,299g (iGPU) 1,399g 1,279g (dGPU) 1,379g (dGPU) Size 357.7 x 251.6 x 12.4-

12.8mm (iGPU) 12.6-12.9mm (iGPU) 357.25 x 253.8 x 12.4-

12.9mm 357.7 x 251.6 x 13-

14.4mm (dGPU) 13.2-14.6mm (dGPU) Battery 77Wh (iGPU) / 90Wh (dGPU) 77Wh Thermal Dual cooling system CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 processor / Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 processor GPU Intel® Arc™ graphics (iGPU) Intel® Arc™ graphics NVIDIA RTX 3050 with GDDR6 4GB (dGPU) Memory Max 32GB (LPDDR5X Max 7,467MHz, Dual Channel) Storage Dual SSD (M.2) 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen4 NVMe™) Audio HD Audio with Dolby Atmos Speakers Stereo Speaker (3.0W x2)

Smart AMP (MAX 5W x2) I/O Port 2x USB 3.2 Gen2, 2x USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (with Power Delivery, DisplayPort,

Thunderbolt 4), HDMI 2.1 Software LG gram Link, LG Glance by Mirametrix®, LG Smart Assistant Webcam FHD Webcam + IR Camera with Webcam & Dual Mic.

While the LG Gram Pro laptops are the most impressive entries in the LG Gram 2024 lineup, the company is also launching four other non-Pro models, with screen sizes ranging from 14 to 17 inches and starting weights ranging from 2.42 to 2.98 pounds.

The standard LG Gram laptops lack support for discrete graphics or OLED displays, but they should also have lower price tags.

