The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i is a Windows 11 tablet with a built-in kickstand, a detachable keyboard, and support for pen and finger input.

Lenovo launched the first model in the series in 2020, and this summer the company will give the IdeaPad Duet 3i a significant upgrade while still keeping the price relatively low.

The new Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3i (2023) features a larger 11.5 inch 2K display with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 400 nits brightness. And it’s powered by an Intel Alder Lake-N processor.

Those are both significant upgrades over the 10.3 inch FHD display and an Intel Gemini Lake Refresh processor in the original, and users can probably expect a significant boost in CPU performance without having a substantial impact on price or battery life.

Lenovo says the new model should last for up to 8.5 hours a charge. And if you do need some extra juice, you should only have to plug the tablet in for 15 minutes to get up to two more hours of battery life.

The new model is also a little thinner than its predecessor, at 8.95mm (compared with 9.9mm for the 2020 version).

The tablet features 8MP rear and 5MP front-facing cameras and support for WiFi 6 connectivity. One thing to keep in mind is that while the keyboard ships standard, the Lenovo Digital Pen is an optional accessory that isn’t included in the base price.

Lenovo says the new IdeaPad Duet 3i will be available in Europe this June with prices starting at €449.