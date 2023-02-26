Lenovo plans to update its ThinkPad X13 and ThinkPad X13 Yoga line of notebooks this summer. The new 4th-gen models of these thin and light 13.3 inch notebooks will be powered by the latest Intel and AMD processors and Lenovo plans to offer models with up to a 2.8K OLED display.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 and ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 will be available in July with prices starting at €1190 and €1290, respectively.

The most obvious difference between the two laptops is that the Yoga-branded model has a touchscreen display and a 360-degree hinge that allows you to push the screen back for use in tablet, tent, or stand modes.

But Lenovo also says that while both laptops are available with 13th-gen Intel Core “Raptor Lake” processor options with vPro technology, the clamshell-style ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 will also be available in an AMD version with unspecified Ryzen 7000 series processor options.

Other updates include user-facing speakers with Dolby Audio, slimmer bezels around the display for a higher screen-to-body ratio, and support for up to a 5MP IR camera with support for face recognition.

Lenovo says it’s also increased its use of recycled materials. Not only do the laptops ship in packaging that’s made of 90% recycled material, but the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 4 uses 90% recycled magnesium in the top and bottom covers, palm rest, and frame, while the ThinkPad X13 Gen 4 uses a mix of 90% recycled magnesium and 50 to 55% recycled aluminum for the top, bottom and palm rest (but not the frame). Much of the plastic used for the key caps, battery and speaker enclosures, and AC adapter is also recycled.