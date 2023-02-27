A few months after unveiling a concept laptop with a rollable OLED display that could extend upward to give you extra screen space, Lenovo is showing off the latest version of that concept at Mobile World Congress this week.

The company still hasn’t committed to actually selling a laptop with a rollable display yet. But we have learned more details about the technology at play. And it’s not like Lenovo is averse to launching unusual devices, so I’d say there’s a decent chance the company could make this concept device a real product one day.

At first glance, the concept laptop looks like a pretty typical Lenovo ThinkBook or IdeaPad laptop. It features a 12.7 inch, 2024 x 1604 pixel display with a 4:3 aspect ratio when the screen is retracted.

But press a button and a set of motors will extend the display upward until you have a 15.3 inch, 2024 x 2368 display with an 8:9 aspect ratio, which Lenovo notes is sort of like having two (nearly) 16:9 screens stacked one above the other.

The display is a rollable screen manufactured by Sharp, and when it’s retracted, part of the screen hangs out in the keyboard area. When fully extended, there’s a visible crease, but it’s worth keeping in mind that Lenovo is showing off a prototype, not an actual product that you can buy.

In fact, the company isn’t even letting journalists touch it. So videos posted by sites like NotebookCheck and first impressions articles from sites like The Verge and Android Authority are still a little light on details about what it’s like to actually use the laptop. We don’t know what kind of battery life it gets, how much the laptop weighs, or whether it gets top-heavy and prone to tipping over when the display is in its upright position.

What we do know is that it takes about 10 seconds to extend or retract the display and that Lenovo is hoping to be able to ensure that the display can be rolled and/or unrolled at least 20,000 to 30,000 times without damage.