Lenovo’s latest Windows laptops for education are compact, durable computers that range from an entry-level model with a pretty lousy display to higher-priced configurations with FHD touchscreen displays, pen support, and 360-degree hinges.

All of the new models are also powered by current-gen processors, with several models featuring Intel Alder Lake-N chips and one system coming with an AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile processor (although since AMD’s chip lineup is all over the place, it’s unclear whether that means it’ll feature AMD’s latest architecture of if it’ll be a chip using previous-gen tech).

Lenovo says the new Lenovo 100w Gen 4, Lenovo 300w Yoga Gen 4, Lenovo 500w Yoga Gen 4, and Lenovo 13w Yoga Gen 2 laptops all feature rugged designs with spill-resistant keyboards and MIL-STD-810H tested designs. Some models also have pry-resistant keys on the keyboard and rubber bumpers.

While Lenovo says these laptops are designed for the education market and built to withstand a full day in classroom settings, they will likely be available for purchase from Lenovo.com and other retail outlets in the future.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for each new model:

Lenovo 100w Gen 4 Lenovo 300w Yoga Gen 4 Lenovo 500w Yoga Gen 4 Lenovo 13w Yoga Gen 2 Display 11.6 inches

1366 x 768 pixels

TN anti-glare

250 nits 11.6 inches

1366 x 768 pixels

IPS LCD

250 nits

Touchscreen

Garaged AES pen (optional)

Corning Gorilla Glass

360-degree hinge 12.2 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

IPS LCD

300 nits

Touchscreen

Garaged AES pen

Corning Gorilla Glass

360-degree hinge 13.3 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

IPS LCD

300 nits

Touchscreen

Garaged Active Stylus

Pencil Touch

Corning Gorilla Glass

360-degree hinge Processor Intel Processor N100 Intel Processor N100

Intel Processor N200 Up to AMD 7000 Series R7 processor RAM Up to 8GB LPDDR5 (soldered) Up to 16GB DDR4-3200 memory

(1 soldered + 1 SODIMM) Storage Up to 128GB UFS (soldered)

Or up to 256GB SSD Up to 512GB SSD Ports 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

1 x HDMI 1.4

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x SD card reader Wireless WiFi 6 WiFi 6

5G LTE Cat 6 eSIM (optional) WiFi 6 Security Webcam privacy shutter

Kengsington NanoSaver lock Fingerprint reader on power button

Webcam privacy shutter

Kensington lock slot Webcam & Audio 720p webcam w/privacy shutter

Stereo speakers w/ Dolby sound 720p front-facing camera w/privacy shutter

5MP world-facing camera (optional)

Stereo speakers w/ Dolby sound 720p or 1080p front-facing camera w/privacy shutter

5MP world-facing camera (optional)

Stereo speakers w/ Dolby sound 1080p front-facing camera w/privacy shutter

Optional IR camera

5MP world-facing camera

Stereo speakers w/ Dolby sound Battery 47 Wh 51 Wh Charging Up to 65W adapter 65W USB Type-C Durability water-resistant keyboard

anti-pry keys

MIL-STD-810H tested Backlit and non-backlit options

Spill-resistant

MIL-STD-810H tested Dimensions 287 x 200 x 19mm

(11.3″ x 7.9″ x 0.75″) 287 x 200 x 18.9mm

(11.3″ x 7.9″ x 0.74″) 287 x 208 x 18.9mm

(11.3″ X 8.2″ X 0.74″) 305 x 216.8 x 17.6mm

(12″ x 8.5″ x 0.69″) Weight 1.17 kg

(2.56 pounds) 1.28 kg

(2.82 pounds) 1.29 kg

(2.84 pounds) 1.45 kg

(3.19 pounds)

