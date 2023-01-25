Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.
Lenovo’s latest Windows laptops for education are compact, durable computers that range from an entry-level model with a pretty lousy display to higher-priced configurations with FHD touchscreen displays, pen support, and 360-degree hinges.
All of the new models are also powered by current-gen processors, with several models featuring Intel Alder Lake-N chips and one system coming with an AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile processor (although since AMD’s chip lineup is all over the place, it’s unclear whether that means it’ll feature AMD’s latest architecture of if it’ll be a chip using previous-gen tech).
Lenovo says the new Lenovo 100w Gen 4, Lenovo 300w Yoga Gen 4, Lenovo 500w Yoga Gen 4, and Lenovo 13w Yoga Gen 2 laptops all feature rugged designs with spill-resistant keyboards and MIL-STD-810H tested designs. Some models also have pry-resistant keys on the keyboard and rubber bumpers.
While Lenovo says these laptops are designed for the education market and built to withstand a full day in classroom settings, they will likely be available for purchase from Lenovo.com and other retail outlets in the future.
Here’s a run-down of key specs for each new model:
|Lenovo 100w Gen 4
|Lenovo 300w Yoga Gen 4
|Lenovo 500w Yoga Gen 4
|Lenovo 13w Yoga Gen 2
|Display
|11.6 inches
1366 x 768 pixels
TN anti-glare
250 nits
|11.6 inches
1366 x 768 pixels
IPS LCD
250 nits
Touchscreen
Garaged AES pen (optional)
Corning Gorilla Glass
360-degree hinge
|12.2 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
IPS LCD
300 nits
Touchscreen
Garaged AES pen
Corning Gorilla Glass
360-degree hinge
|13.3 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
IPS LCD
300 nits
Touchscreen
Garaged Active Stylus
Pencil Touch
Corning Gorilla Glass
360-degree hinge
|Processor
|Intel Processor N100
|Intel Processor N100
Intel Processor N200
|Up to AMD 7000 Series R7 processor
|RAM
|Up to 8GB LPDDR5 (soldered)
|Up to 16GB DDR4-3200 memory
(1 soldered + 1 SODIMM)
|Storage
|Up to 128GB UFS (soldered)
Or up to 256GB SSD
|Up to 512GB SSD
|Ports
|1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1 x HDMI 1.4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio
|2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SD card reader
|Wireless
|WiFi 6
|WiFi 6
5G LTE Cat 6 eSIM (optional)
|WiFi 6
|Security
|Webcam privacy shutter
Kengsington NanoSaver lock
|Fingerprint reader on power button
Webcam privacy shutter
Kensington lock slot
|Webcam & Audio
|720p webcam w/privacy shutter
Stereo speakers w/ Dolby sound
|720p front-facing camera w/privacy shutter
5MP world-facing camera (optional)
Stereo speakers w/ Dolby sound
|720p or 1080p front-facing camera w/privacy shutter
5MP world-facing camera (optional)
Stereo speakers w/ Dolby sound
|1080p front-facing camera w/privacy shutter
Optional IR camera
5MP world-facing camera
Stereo speakers w/ Dolby sound
|Battery
|47 Wh
|51 Wh
|Charging
|Up to 65W adapter
|65W USB Type-C
|Durability
|water-resistant keyboard
anti-pry keys
MIL-STD-810H tested
|Backlit and non-backlit options
Spill-resistant
MIL-STD-810H tested
|Dimensions
|287 x 200 x 19mm
(11.3″ x 7.9″ x 0.75″)
|287 x 200 x 18.9mm
(11.3″ x 7.9″ x 0.74″)
|287 x 208 x 18.9mm
(11.3″ X 8.2″ X 0.74″)
|305 x 216.8 x 17.6mm
(12″ x 8.5″ x 0.69″)
|Weight
|1.17 kg
(2.56 pounds)
|1.28 kg
(2.82 pounds)
|1.29 kg
(2.84 pounds)
|1.45 kg
(3.19 pounds)