Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication.

Lenovo’s latest Windows laptops for education are compact, durable computers that range from an entry-level model with a pretty lousy display to higher-priced configurations with FHD touchscreen displays, pen support, and 360-degree hinges.

All of the new models are also powered by current-gen processors, with several models featuring Intel Alder Lake-N chips and one system coming with an AMD Ryzen 7000 series mobile processor (although since AMD’s chip lineup is all over the place, it’s unclear whether that means it’ll feature AMD’s latest architecture of if it’ll be a chip using previous-gen tech).

Lenovo 13w Gen 2

Lenovo says the new Lenovo 100w Gen 4Lenovo 300w Yoga Gen 4, Lenovo 500w Yoga Gen 4, and Lenovo 13w Yoga Gen 2 laptops all feature rugged designs with spill-resistant keyboards and MIL-STD-810H tested designs. Some models also have pry-resistant keys on the keyboard and rubber bumpers.

While Lenovo says these laptops are designed for the education market and built to withstand a full day in classroom settings, they will likely be available for purchase from Lenovo.com and other retail outlets in the future.

Here’s a run-down of key specs for each new model:

Lenovo 100w Gen 4Lenovo 300w Yoga Gen 4Lenovo 500w Yoga Gen 4Lenovo 13w Yoga Gen 2
Display11.6 inches
1366 x 768 pixels
TN anti-glare
250 nits		11.6 inches
1366 x 768 pixels
IPS LCD
250 nits
Touchscreen
Garaged AES pen (optional)
Corning Gorilla Glass
360-degree hinge		12.2 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
IPS LCD
300 nits
Touchscreen
Garaged AES pen
Corning Gorilla Glass
360-degree hinge		13.3 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels
IPS LCD
300 nits
Touchscreen
Garaged Active Stylus
Pencil Touch
Corning Gorilla Glass
360-degree hinge
ProcessorIntel Processor N100Intel Processor N100
Intel Processor N200		Up to AMD 7000 Series R7 processor
RAMUp to 8GB LPDDR5 (soldered)Up to 16GB DDR4-3200 memory
(1 soldered + 1 SODIMM)
StorageUp to 128GB UFS (soldered)
Or up to 256GB SSD		Up to 512GB SSD
Ports1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
1 x HDMI 1.4
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x 3.5mm audio		2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.0
1 x 3.5mm audio
1 x SD card reader
WirelessWiFi 6WiFi 6
5G LTE Cat 6 eSIM (optional)		WiFi 6
SecurityWebcam privacy shutter
Kengsington NanoSaver lock		Fingerprint reader on power button
Webcam privacy shutter
Kensington lock slot
Webcam & Audio720p webcam w/privacy shutter
Stereo speakers w/ Dolby sound		720p front-facing camera w/privacy shutter
5MP world-facing camera (optional)
Stereo speakers w/ Dolby sound		720p or 1080p front-facing camera w/privacy shutter
5MP world-facing camera (optional)
Stereo speakers w/ Dolby sound		1080p front-facing camera w/privacy shutter
Optional IR camera
5MP world-facing camera
Stereo speakers w/ Dolby sound
Battery47 Wh51 Wh
ChargingUp to 65W adapter65W USB Type-C
Durabilitywater-resistant keyboard
anti-pry keys
MIL-STD-810H tested		Backlit and non-backlit options
Spill-resistant
MIL-STD-810H tested
Dimensions287 x 200 x 19mm
(11.3″ x 7.9″ x 0.75″)		287 x 200 x 18.9mm
(11.3″ x 7.9″ x 0.74″)		287 x 208 x 18.9mm
(11.3″ X 8.2″ X 0.74″)		305 x 216.8 x 17.6mm
(12″ x 8.5″ x 0.69″)
Weight1.17 kg
(2.56 pounds)		1.28 kg
(2.82 pounds)		1.29 kg
(2.84 pounds)		1.45 kg
(3.19 pounds)

press release

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.