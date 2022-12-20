Lenovo isn’t waiting until the Consumer Electronics Show in January to introduce its mid-2023 consumer laptop lineup. The company also isn’t waiting for Intel, AMD, or NVIDIA to officially introduce the chips that will power these laptops.
The company has unveiled eight new laptops that will start shipping under the IdeaPad Pro 5 and IdeaPad Slim 5 names between April and July, 2023.
That’s a lot of laptops, but in a nutshell, here’s what it boils down to:
- Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (Intel) with 13th-gen Intel chips and 14 or 16 inch displays
- Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 (AMD) with Ryzen 7000 series chips and 14 or 16 inch displays
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (Intel) with 13th-gen Intel chips 14 or 16 inch displays
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (AMD) with Ryzen 7000 series chips and 14 or 16 inch displays
As the name suggests, the Ideapad Slim 5/5i laptops are thin and light notebooks, although the exact weight and dimensions vary by model. AMD-powered versions start at 3.06 pounds and 0.67 inches thick, while Intel models start at 3.15 pounds and 0.62 inches thick.
Interestingly the IdeaPad Pro 5/5i laptops aren’t much bigger: bot Intel and AMD models start at 0.62 inches thick and 3.15 pounds. But the Pro models are available with better screens (up to 2880 x 1800 pixels and 120 Hz) and select models are available with next-gen discrete graphics from NVIDIA, while the Slim models all have integrated graphics.
Possibly the most interesting things about the new laptops, given the timing of their announcement, are the processor options:
- IdeaPad Pro 5: AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, Ryzen 7 7735HS, Ryzen 5 7640HS, or Ryzen 7 7840HS
- IdeaPad Pro 5i: “Next-gen” Intel Core i5 or Core i7
- IdeaPad Slim 5: AMD Ryzen 3 7330U, Ryzen 5 7530U, or Ryzen 7 7730U
- IdeaPad Slim 5i: “Up to next-gen” Intel Core i5 or Core i7
Lenovo notes that only some models will be available in the US. So if you live in the United States and had your heart set on a 14 inch IdeaPad Slim 5i with an Intel processor, you may have to pick one up on your next trip abroad. The same goes for the 16 inch IdeaPad Pro 5 (AMD) and all 14 inch versions of the IdeaPad Pro 5/5i (Intel or AMD).
Here are more detailed specs for Lenovo’s new IdeaPad 5 series notebooks:
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5/5i specs
|IdeaPad Pro 5 (14”, 8)
|IdeaPad Pro 5 (16”, 8)
|IdeaPad Pro 5i (14”, 8)
|IdeaPad Pro 5i (16”, 8)
|Dimensions & Weight
|(mm) 312 x 221x as thin as 15.99
(inches) 12.28” x 8.70” x as thin as 0.62”
Starting at 1.43 kg (3.15lbs)
|(mm) 356 x 251 x as thin as 17.9
(inches) 14.01” x 9.88” x as thin as 0.70”
Starting at 2kg (4.41lbs)
|(mm) 312 x 221x as thin as 15.99
(inches) 12.28” x 8.70” x as thin as 0.62”
Starting at 1.43kg (3.15lbs)
|(mm) 356 x 251 x as thin as 17.9
(inches) 14.01” x 9.88” x as thin as 0.70”
Starting at 2kg (4.41lbs)
|Display
|14-inch, 2.8K IPS, 16:10, 400 nits, 120Hz, 100% sRGB
14-inch, 2.2K IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB
|16-inch, 2.5K IPS, 16:10, 350 nits, 120Hz, 100% sRGB
|14” 2.8K (2880 x 1800) IPS, 16:10, 400 nits, 120Hz, 100% sRGB
14” 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB
|16” 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS, 16:10, 350 nits, 120Hz, 100% sRGB
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
|AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS
|Next-Gen Intel Core i7
Next-Gen Intel Core i5
|Next-Gen Intel Core i7
Next-Gen Intel Core i5
|Graphics
|AMD Integrated Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce Next-Gen Laptop GPUAMD Integrated Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce Next-Gen Laptop GPU Intel Integrated Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce Next-Gen Laptop GPU
Intel Integrated Graphics
|Memory
|LPDDR5X: 16 GB/32 GB; Dual Channel
LPDDR5: 16 GB/32 GB; Dual Channel
|LPDDR5X: 16 GB/32 GB; Dual Channel
LPDDR5: 16 GB/32 GB; Dual Channel
|LPDDR5:16GB/32GB; Dual Channel
|LPDDR5:16GB/32GB; Dual Channel
|Storage
|M.2 PCle SSD: 512GB/1TB
|M.2 PCle SSD: 512 GB/1 TB
|M.2 PCLe SSD: 512GB/1 TB
|M.2 PCLe SSD: 512GB/1 TB
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Battery
|75WHr Polymer
|75WHr Polymer
|75WHr Polymer
|75WHr Polymer
|Camera
|IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor
Privacy Shutter
|IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor
Privacy Shutter
|IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor
Privacy Shutter
|IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor
Privacy Shutter
|Ports
|1 x USB 4.0 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (support USB + Power delivery + Display port)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI™ 2.1
1 x SD Card Reader
1 x Audio Jack
|1 x USB 4.0 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (support USB + Power Delivery + Display)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x SD Card Reader
1 x Audio Jack
|1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C(support USB + Power delivery + Display port)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x SD Card Reader
1 x Audio Jack
|1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C(support USB + Power delivery + Display port)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x SD Card Reader
1 x Audio Jack
|Audio
|2 x 2W speakers and Dolby Atmos
|2 x 2W speakers and Dolby Atmos
|2 x 2W speakers and Dolby Atmos
|2 x 2W speakers and Dolby Atmos
|Microphone
|Dual Microphone Array
|Dual Microphone Array
|Dual Microphone Array
|Dual Microphone Array
|Connectivity
|Up to Wi-Fi 6E
Up to Bluetooth 5.1
|Up to Wi-Fi 6E
Up to Bluetooth 5.1
|Up to Wi-Fi 6E
Up to Bluetooth 5.1
|Up to Wi-Fi 6E
Up to Bluetooth 5.1
|Colors
|Arctic Grey, Frost Blue
|Arctic Grey, Frost Blue
|Arctic Grey, Frost Blue
|Arctic Grey, Frost Blue
|Certification
|Eyesafe Certified, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification
|Eyesafe Certified, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification
|Eyesafe Certified, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification
|Eyesafe Certified, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5/5i specs
|IdeaPad Slim 5 (14”, 8)
|IdeaPad Slim 5 (16”, 8)
|IdeaPad Slim 5i (14”, 8)
|IdeaPad Slim 5i (16”, 8)
|Dimensions & Weight
|Metal Configuration
(mm) 312 x 221 x as thin as 16.9
|Metal Configuration
(mm) 356 x 251 x as thin as 16.9
|Metal Configuration
(mm) 312 x 221 x as thin as 16.9
|Metal Configuration
(mm) 356 x 251 x as thin as 16.9
|Display
|14” 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB
14” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 45% NTSC
14” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED IPS, 16:10, 400 nits, 60Hz, 100% DCI-P3
|16” 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS, 16:10, 350nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB Touchscreen
16” WUXGA (1929 x 1200) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 45% NTSC, Touchscreen (optional)
|14” 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB
14” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 45% NTSC
14” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED IPS, 16:10, 400 nits, 60Hz, 100% DCI-P3
|16” 2.5K (2560×1600) IPS, 16:10, 350 nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB, Touchscreen
16” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 45% NTSC, Touchscreen (optional)
|Processor
|AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
|AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
AMD Ryzen 3 7330U
|Up to next-gen Intel Core i7
Up to next-gen Intel Core i5
|Up to next-gen Intel Core i7
Up to next-gen Intel Core i5
|Graphics
|AMD Integrated Graphics
|Intel Integrated Graphics
|Intel Integrated Graphics
|Intel Integrated Graphics
|Memory
|8GB: Single Channel
DDR4: 16GB; Dual Channel
|8GB: Single Channel
DDR4: 16GB; Dual Channel
|8GB; Single Channel
LPDDR5/LPDDR5X: 16GB; Dual Channel
|8GB; Single Channel
LPDDR5/ 16GB; Dual Channel
|Storage
|M.2 PCle SSD: 256GB/512GB/1TB
|M.2 PCle SSD: 256GB/512GB/1TB
|M.2 PCle SSD: 256GB/512GB/1TB
|M.2 PCle SSD: 256GB/512GB/1TB
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Battery
|47WHr Polymer
56.6WHr Polymer
Rapid Charge Boost: 15 min for up to 2 hours
|47WHr Polymer
56.6WHr Polymer
75.4WHr Polymer
Rapid Charge Boost: 15 min for up to 2 hours
|47WHr Polymer
56.6WHr Polymer
Rapid Charge Boost: 15 min for up to 2 hours
|47WHr Polymer
56.6WHr Polymer
75.4WHr Polymer
Rapid Charge Boost: 15 min for up to 2 hours
|Camera
|FHD Camera
IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor
Privacy shutter
|FHD Camera
IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor
Privacy shutter
|FHD Camera
IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor
Privacy shutter
|FHD Camera
IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor
Privacy shutter
|Ports
|2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (full-function)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (One Always on)
1 x HDMI 1.4b
1 x Micro SD Card Reader
1 x Audio Jack
|2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (full-function)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (One Always on)
1 x HDMI 1.4b
1 x Micro SD Card Reader
1 x Audio Jack
|2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (full-function)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (One Always on)
1 x HDMI 1.4b
1 x Micro SD Card Reader
1 x Audio Jack
|2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (full-function)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (One Always on)
1 x HDMI 1.4b
1 x Micro SD Card Reader
1 x Audio Jack
|Audio
|2 x 2W user-facing speakers and Dolby Audio
|2 x 2W user-facing speakers and Dolby Audio
|2 x 2W user-facing speakers and Dolby Audio
|2 x 2W user-facing speakers and Dolby Audio
|Microphone
|Dual Microphone Array
|Dual Microphone Array
|Dual Microphone Array
|Dual Microphone Array
|Connectivity
|Up to Wi-Fi 6E
Up to Bluetooth 5.1
|Up to Wi-Fi 6E
Up to Bluetooth 5.1
|Up to Wi-Fi 6E
Up to Bluetooth 5.1
|Up to Wi-Fi 6E
Up to Bluetooth 5.1
|Colors
|Cloud Grey, Abyss Blue,
Violet (on the metal configuration)
|Cloud Grey, Abyss Blue,
Violet (on the metal configuration)
|Cloud Grey, Abyss Blue,
Violet (on the metal configuration)
|Cloud Grey, Abyss Blue,
Violet (on the metal configuration)
|Certification
|TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification
|TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification
|TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification
|TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification