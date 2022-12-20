Lenovo isn’t waiting until the Consumer Electronics Show in January to introduce its mid-2023 consumer laptop lineup. The company also isn’t waiting for Intel, AMD, or NVIDIA to officially introduce the chips that will power these laptops.

The company has unveiled eight new laptops that will start shipping under the IdeaPad Pro 5 and IdeaPad Slim 5 names between April and July, 2023.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 Pro 14″ laptop (AMD)

That’s a lot of laptops, but in a nutshell, here’s what it boils down to:

  • Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (Intel) with 13th-gen Intel chips and 14 or 16 inch displays
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 (AMD) with Ryzen 7000 series chips and 14 or 16 inch displays
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (Intel) with 13th-gen Intel chips 14 or 16 inch displays
  • Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (AMD) with Ryzen 7000 series chips and 14 or 16 inch displays

As the name suggests, the Ideapad Slim 5/5i laptops are thin and light notebooks, although the exact weight and dimensions vary by model. AMD-powered versions start at 3.06 pounds and 0.67 inches thick, while Intel models start at 3.15 pounds and 0.62 inches thick.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i 16″ laptop (Intel)

Interestingly the IdeaPad Pro 5/5i laptops aren’t much bigger: bot Intel and AMD models start at 0.62 inches thick and 3.15 pounds. But the Pro models are available with better screens (up to 2880 x 1800 pixels and 120 Hz) and select models are available with next-gen discrete graphics from NVIDIA, while the Slim models all have integrated graphics.

Possibly the most interesting things about the new laptops, given the timing of their announcement, are the processor options:

  • IdeaPad Pro 5: AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, Ryzen 7 7735HS, Ryzen 5 7640HS, or Ryzen 7 7840HS
  • IdeaPad Pro 5i: “Next-gen” Intel Core i5 or Core i7
  • IdeaPad Slim 5: AMD Ryzen 3 7330U, Ryzen 5 7530U, or Ryzen 7 7730U
  • IdeaPad Slim 5i: “Up to next-gen” Intel Core i5 or Core i7

Lenovo notes that only some models will be available in the US. So if you live in the United States and had your heart set on a 14 inch IdeaPad Slim 5i with an Intel processor, you may have to pick one up on your next trip abroad. The same goes for the 16 inch IdeaPad Pro 5 (AMD) and all 14 inch versions of the IdeaPad Pro 5/5i (Intel or AMD).

Here are more detailed specs for Lenovo’s new IdeaPad 5 series notebooks:

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5/5i specs

 IdeaPad Pro 5 (14”, 8)IdeaPad Pro 5 (16”, 8)IdeaPad Pro 5i (14”, 8) IdeaPad Pro 5i (16”, 8)
Dimensions & Weight(mm) 312 x 221x as thin as 15.99
(inches) 12.28” x 8.70” x as thin as 0.62”
Starting at 1.43 kg (3.15lbs)		(mm) 356 x 251 x as thin as 17.9
(inches) 14.01” x 9.88” x as thin as 0.70”
Starting at 2kg (4.41lbs)		(mm) 312 x 221x as thin as 15.99
(inches) 12.28” x 8.70” x as thin as 0.62”
Starting at 1.43kg (3.15lbs)		(mm) 356 x 251 x as thin as 17.9
(inches) 14.01” x 9.88” x as thin as 0.70”
Starting at 2kg (4.41lbs)
Display14-inch, 2.8K IPS, 16:10, 400 nits, 120Hz, 100% sRGB
14-inch, 2.2K IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB		16-inch, 2.5K IPS, 16:10, 350 nits, 120Hz, 100% sRGB14” 2.8K (2880 x 1800) IPS, 16:10, 400 nits, 120Hz, 100% sRGB
14” 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB		16” 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS, 16:10, 350 nits, 120Hz, 100% sRGB
ProcessorAMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS		AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS
AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS
AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS
AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS		Next-Gen Intel Core i7
Next-Gen Intel Core i5		Next-Gen Intel Core i7
Next-Gen Intel Core i5
Graphics AMD Integrated GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce Next-Gen Laptop GPUAMD Integrated GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce Next-Gen Laptop GPU Intel Integrated GraphicsNVIDIA GeForce Next-Gen Laptop GPU
Intel Integrated Graphics
MemoryLPDDR5X: 16 GB/32 GB; Dual Channel
LPDDR5: 16 GB/32 GB; Dual Channel		LPDDR5X: 16 GB/32 GB; Dual Channel
LPDDR5: 16 GB/32 GB; Dual Channel		LPDDR5:16GB/32GB; Dual ChannelLPDDR5:16GB/32GB; Dual Channel
StorageM.2 PCle SSD: 512GB/1TBM.2 PCle SSD: 512 GB/1 TBM.2 PCLe SSD: 512GB/1 TBM.2 PCLe SSD: 512GB/1 TB
Operating SystemWindows 11 HomeWindows 11 HomeWindows 11 HomeWindows 11 Home
Battery75WHr Polymer75WHr Polymer75WHr Polymer75WHr Polymer
CameraIR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor
Privacy Shutter		IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor
Privacy Shutter		IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor
Privacy Shutter		IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor
Privacy Shutter
Ports1 x USB 4.0 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (support USB + Power delivery + Display port)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI™ 2.1
1 x SD Card Reader
1 x Audio Jack		1 x USB 4.0 Type-C
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C  (support USB + Power Delivery + Display)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x SD Card Reader
1 x Audio Jack		1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C(support USB + Power delivery + Display port)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x SD Card Reader
1 x Audio Jack		1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0
1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C(support USB + Power delivery + Display port)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
1 x HDMI 2.1
1 x SD Card Reader
1 x Audio Jack
Audio2 x 2W speakers and Dolby Atmos2 x 2W speakers and Dolby Atmos2 x 2W speakers and Dolby Atmos2 x 2W speakers and Dolby Atmos
MicrophoneDual Microphone ArrayDual Microphone ArrayDual Microphone ArrayDual Microphone Array
ConnectivityUp to Wi-Fi 6E
Up to Bluetooth 5.1		Up to Wi-Fi 6E
Up to Bluetooth 5.1		Up to Wi-Fi 6E
Up to Bluetooth 5.1		Up to Wi-Fi 6E
Up to Bluetooth 5.1
ColorsArctic Grey, Frost BlueArctic Grey, Frost BlueArctic Grey, Frost BlueArctic Grey, Frost Blue
CertificationEyesafe Certified, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light CertificationEyesafe Certified, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light CertificationEyesafe Certified, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light CertificationEyesafe Certified, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5/5i specs

IdeaPad Slim 5 (14”, 8)IdeaPad Slim 5 (16”, 8)IdeaPad Slim 5i (14”, 8)IdeaPad Slim 5i (16”, 8)
Dimensions & WeightMetal Configuration

(mm) 312 x 221 x as thin as 16.9
(inches) 12.28” x 8.70” x as thin as 0.67”
Starting at 1.39-1.59kg (3.06-3.50lbs)

Metal Configuration

(mm) 356 x 251 x as thin as 16.9
(inches) 14.02” x 9.88 x as thin as 0.67”
Starting at 1.79-1.99kg (3.94-4.38lbs)

Metal Configuration

(mm) 312 x 221 x as thin as 16.9
(inches) 12.28” x 8.70” x as thin as 0.67”
Starting at 1.39-1.59kg (3.06-3.50lbs)

Metal Configuration

(mm) 356 x 251 x as thin as 16.9
(inches) 14.02” x 9.88” x as thin as 0.67”
Starting at 1.79-1.99kg (3.94-4.38lbs)

Display14” 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB
14” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 45% NTSC
14” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED IPS, 16:10, 400 nits, 60Hz, 100% DCI-P3		16” 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS, 16:10, 350nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB Touchscreen
16” WUXGA (1929 x 1200) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 45% NTSC, Touchscreen (optional)		14” 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB
14” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 45% NTSC
14” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED IPS, 16:10, 400 nits, 60Hz, 100% DCI-P3		16” 2.5K (2560×1600) IPS, 16:10, 350 nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB, Touchscreen
16” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 45% NTSC, Touchscreen (optional)
ProcessorAMD Ryzen 7 7730U
AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
AMD Ryzen 3 7330U		AMD Ryzen 7 7730U
AMD Ryzen 5 7530U
AMD Ryzen 3 7330U		Up to next-gen Intel Core i7
Up to next-gen Intel Core i5		Up to next-gen Intel Core i7
Up to next-gen Intel Core i5
GraphicsAMD Integrated GraphicsIntel Integrated GraphicsIntel Integrated GraphicsIntel Integrated Graphics
Memory8GB: Single Channel
DDR4: 16GB; Dual Channel		8GB: Single Channel
DDR4: 16GB; Dual Channel		8GB; Single Channel
LPDDR5/LPDDR5X: 16GB; Dual Channel		8GB; Single Channel
LPDDR5/ 16GB; Dual Channel
StorageM.2 PCle SSD: 256GB/512GB/1TBM.2 PCle SSD: 256GB/512GB/1TBM.2 PCle SSD: 256GB/512GB/1TBM.2 PCle SSD: 256GB/512GB/1TB
Operating SystemWindows 11 HomeWindows 11 HomeWindows 11 HomeWindows 11 Home
Battery47WHr Polymer
56.6WHr Polymer
Rapid Charge Boost: 15 min for up to 2 hours		47WHr Polymer
56.6WHr Polymer
75.4WHr Polymer
Rapid Charge Boost: 15 min for up to 2 hours		47WHr Polymer
56.6WHr Polymer
Rapid Charge Boost: 15 min for up to 2 hours		47WHr Polymer
56.6WHr Polymer
75.4WHr Polymer
Rapid Charge Boost: 15 min for up to 2 hours
CameraFHD Camera
IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor
Privacy shutter		FHD Camera
IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor
Privacy shutter		FHD Camera
IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor
Privacy shutter		FHD Camera
IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor
Privacy shutter
Ports2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (full-function)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (One Always on)
1 x HDMI 1.4b
1 x Micro SD Card Reader
1 x Audio Jack		2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (full-function)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (One Always on)
1 x HDMI 1.4b
1 x Micro SD Card Reader
1 x Audio Jack		2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (full-function)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (One Always on)
1 x HDMI 1.4b
1 x Micro SD Card Reader
1 x Audio Jack		2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (full-function)
2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (One Always on)
1 x HDMI 1.4b
1 x Micro SD Card Reader
1 x Audio Jack
Audio2 x 2W user-facing speakers and Dolby Audio2 x 2W user-facing speakers and Dolby Audio2 x 2W user-facing speakers and Dolby Audio2 x 2W user-facing speakers and Dolby Audio
MicrophoneDual Microphone ArrayDual Microphone ArrayDual Microphone ArrayDual Microphone Array
ConnectivityUp to Wi-Fi 6E
Up to Bluetooth 5.1		Up to Wi-Fi 6E
Up to Bluetooth 5.1		Up to Wi-Fi 6E
Up to Bluetooth 5.1		Up to Wi-Fi 6E
Up to Bluetooth 5.1
ColorsCloud Grey, Abyss Blue,
Violet (on the metal configuration)		Cloud Grey, Abyss Blue,
Violet (on the metal configuration)		Cloud Grey, Abyss Blue,
Violet (on the metal configuration)		Cloud Grey, Abyss Blue,
Violet (on the metal configuration)
CertificationTÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light CertificationTÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light CertificationTÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light CertificationTÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification

