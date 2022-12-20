Lenovo isn’t waiting until the Consumer Electronics Show in January to introduce its mid-2023 consumer laptop lineup. The company also isn’t waiting for Intel, AMD, or NVIDIA to officially introduce the chips that will power these laptops.

The company has unveiled eight new laptops that will start shipping under the IdeaPad Pro 5 and IdeaPad Slim 5 names between April and July, 2023.

That’s a lot of laptops, but in a nutshell, here’s what it boils down to:

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i (Intel) with 13th-gen Intel chips and 14 or 16 inch displays

(Intel) with 13th-gen Intel chips and 14 or 16 inch displays Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 (AMD) with Ryzen 7000 series chips and 14 or 16 inch displays

(AMD) with Ryzen 7000 series chips and 14 or 16 inch displays Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i (Intel) with 13th-gen Intel chips 14 or 16 inch displays

(Intel) with 13th-gen Intel chips 14 or 16 inch displays Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (AMD) with Ryzen 7000 series chips and 14 or 16 inch displays

As the name suggests, the Ideapad Slim 5/5i laptops are thin and light notebooks, although the exact weight and dimensions vary by model. AMD-powered versions start at 3.06 pounds and 0.67 inches thick, while Intel models start at 3.15 pounds and 0.62 inches thick.

Interestingly the IdeaPad Pro 5/5i laptops aren’t much bigger: bot Intel and AMD models start at 0.62 inches thick and 3.15 pounds. But the Pro models are available with better screens (up to 2880 x 1800 pixels and 120 Hz) and select models are available with next-gen discrete graphics from NVIDIA, while the Slim models all have integrated graphics.

Possibly the most interesting things about the new laptops, given the timing of their announcement, are the processor options:

IdeaPad Pro 5 : AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, Ryzen 7 7735HS, Ryzen 5 7640HS, or Ryzen 7 7840HS

: AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, Ryzen 7 7735HS, Ryzen 5 7640HS, or Ryzen 7 7840HS IdeaPad Pro 5i : “Next-gen” Intel Core i5 or Core i7

: “Next-gen” Intel Core i5 or Core i7 IdeaPad Slim 5 : AMD Ryzen 3 7330U, Ryzen 5 7530U, or Ryzen 7 7730U

: AMD Ryzen 3 7330U, Ryzen 5 7530U, or Ryzen 7 7730U IdeaPad Slim 5i: “Up to next-gen” Intel Core i5 or Core i7

Lenovo notes that only some models will be available in the US. So if you live in the United States and had your heart set on a 14 inch IdeaPad Slim 5i with an Intel processor, you may have to pick one up on your next trip abroad. The same goes for the 16 inch IdeaPad Pro 5 (AMD) and all 14 inch versions of the IdeaPad Pro 5/5i (Intel or AMD).

Here are more detailed specs for Lenovo’s new IdeaPad 5 series notebooks:

Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5/5i specs

IdeaPad Pro 5 (14”, 8) IdeaPad Pro 5 (16”, 8) IdeaPad Pro 5i (14”, 8) IdeaPad Pro 5i (16”, 8) Dimensions & Weight (mm) 312 x 221x as thin as 15.99

(inches) 12.28” x 8.70” x as thin as 0.62”

Starting at 1.43 kg (3.15lbs) (mm) 356 x 251 x as thin as 17.9

(inches) 14.01” x 9.88” x as thin as 0.70”

Starting at 2kg (4.41lbs) (mm) 312 x 221x as thin as 15.99

(inches) 12.28” x 8.70” x as thin as 0.62”

Starting at 1.43kg (3.15lbs) (mm) 356 x 251 x as thin as 17.9

(inches) 14.01” x 9.88” x as thin as 0.70”

Starting at 2kg (4.41lbs) Display 14-inch, 2.8K IPS, 16:10, 400 nits, 120Hz, 100% sRGB

14-inch, 2.2K IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB 16-inch, 2.5K IPS, 16:10, 350 nits, 120Hz, 100% sRGB 14” 2.8K (2880 x 1800) IPS, 16:10, 400 nits, 120Hz, 100% sRGB

14” 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB 16” 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS, 16:10, 350 nits, 120Hz, 100% sRGB Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS

AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS

AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS

AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS Next-Gen Intel Core i7

Next-Gen Intel Core i5 Next-Gen Intel Core i7

Next-Gen Intel Core i5 Graphics AMD Integrated Graphics NVIDIA GeForce Next-Gen Laptop GPUAMD Integrated Graphics NVIDIA GeForce Next-Gen Laptop GPU Intel Integrated Graphics NVIDIA GeForce Next-Gen Laptop GPU

Intel Integrated Graphics Memory LPDDR5X: 16 GB/32 GB; Dual Channel

LPDDR5: 16 GB/32 GB; Dual Channel LPDDR5X: 16 GB/32 GB; Dual Channel

LPDDR5: 16 GB/32 GB; Dual Channel LPDDR5:16GB/32GB; Dual Channel LPDDR5:16GB/32GB; Dual Channel Storage M.2 PCle SSD: 512GB/1TB M.2 PCle SSD: 512 GB/1 TB M.2 PCLe SSD: 512GB/1 TB M.2 PCLe SSD: 512GB/1 TB Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Battery 75WHr Polymer 75WHr Polymer 75WHr Polymer 75WHr Polymer Camera IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor

Privacy Shutter IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor

Privacy Shutter IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor

Privacy Shutter IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor

Privacy Shutter Ports 1 x USB 4.0 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (support USB + Power delivery + Display port)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI™ 2.1

1 x SD Card Reader

1 x Audio Jack 1 x USB 4.0 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (support USB + Power Delivery + Display)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x SD Card Reader

1 x Audio Jack 1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C(support USB + Power delivery + Display port)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x SD Card Reader

1 x Audio Jack 1 x USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C(support USB + Power delivery + Display port)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.1

1 x SD Card Reader

1 x Audio Jack Audio 2 x 2W speakers and Dolby Atmos 2 x 2W speakers and Dolby Atmos 2 x 2W speakers and Dolby Atmos 2 x 2W speakers and Dolby Atmos Microphone Dual Microphone Array Dual Microphone Array Dual Microphone Array Dual Microphone Array Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 6E

Up to Bluetooth 5.1 Up to Wi-Fi 6E

Up to Bluetooth 5.1 Up to Wi-Fi 6E

Up to Bluetooth 5.1 Up to Wi-Fi 6E

Up to Bluetooth 5.1 Colors Arctic Grey, Frost Blue Arctic Grey, Frost Blue Arctic Grey, Frost Blue Arctic Grey, Frost Blue Certification Eyesafe Certified, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification Eyesafe Certified, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification Eyesafe Certified, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification Eyesafe Certified, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 5/5i specs

IdeaPad Slim 5 (14”, 8) IdeaPad Slim 5 (16”, 8) IdeaPad Slim 5i (14”, 8) IdeaPad Slim 5i (16”, 8) Dimensions & Weight Metal Configuration (mm) 312 x 221 x as thin as 16.9

(inches) 12.28” x 8.70” x as thin as 0.67”

Starting at 1.39-1.59kg (3.06-3.50lbs) Metal Configuration (mm) 356 x 251 x as thin as 16.9

(inches) 14.02” x 9.88 x as thin as 0.67”

Starting at 1.79-1.99kg (3.94-4.38lbs) Metal Configuration (mm) 312 x 221 x as thin as 16.9

(inches) 12.28” x 8.70” x as thin as 0.67”

Starting at 1.39-1.59kg (3.06-3.50lbs) Metal Configuration (mm) 356 x 251 x as thin as 16.9

(inches) 14.02” x 9.88” x as thin as 0.67”

Starting at 1.79-1.99kg (3.94-4.38lbs) Display 14” 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB

14” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 45% NTSC

14” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED IPS, 16:10, 400 nits, 60Hz, 100% DCI-P3 16” 2.5K (2560 x 1600) IPS, 16:10, 350nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB Touchscreen

16” WUXGA (1929 x 1200) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 45% NTSC, Touchscreen (optional) 14” 2.2K (2240 x 1400) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB

14” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 45% NTSC

14” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) OLED IPS, 16:10, 400 nits, 60Hz, 100% DCI-P3 16” 2.5K (2560×1600) IPS, 16:10, 350 nits, 60Hz, 100% sRGB, Touchscreen

16” WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, 16:10, 300 nits, 60Hz, 45% NTSC, Touchscreen (optional) Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7730U

AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

AMD Ryzen 3 7330U AMD Ryzen 7 7730U

AMD Ryzen 5 7530U

AMD Ryzen 3 7330U Up to next-gen Intel Core i7

Up to next-gen Intel Core i5 Up to next-gen Intel Core i7

Up to next-gen Intel Core i5 Graphics AMD Integrated Graphics Intel Integrated Graphics Intel Integrated Graphics Intel Integrated Graphics Memory 8GB: Single Channel

DDR4: 16GB; Dual Channel 8GB: Single Channel

DDR4: 16GB; Dual Channel 8GB; Single Channel

LPDDR5/LPDDR5X: 16GB; Dual Channel 8GB; Single Channel

LPDDR5/ 16GB; Dual Channel Storage M.2 PCle SSD: 256GB/512GB/1TB M.2 PCle SSD: 256GB/512GB/1TB M.2 PCle SSD: 256GB/512GB/1TB M.2 PCle SSD: 256GB/512GB/1TB Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Battery 47WHr Polymer

56.6WHr Polymer

Rapid Charge Boost: 15 min for up to 2 hours 47WHr Polymer

56.6WHr Polymer

75.4WHr Polymer

Rapid Charge Boost: 15 min for up to 2 hours 47WHr Polymer

56.6WHr Polymer

Rapid Charge Boost: 15 min for up to 2 hours 47WHr Polymer

56.6WHr Polymer

75.4WHr Polymer

Rapid Charge Boost: 15 min for up to 2 hours Camera FHD Camera

IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor

Privacy shutter FHD Camera

IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor

Privacy shutter FHD Camera

IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor

Privacy shutter FHD Camera

IR FHD Camera with ToF Sensor

Privacy shutter Ports 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (full-function)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (One Always on)

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x Micro SD Card Reader

1 x Audio Jack 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (full-function)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (One Always on)

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x Micro SD Card Reader

1 x Audio Jack 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (full-function)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (One Always on)

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x Micro SD Card Reader

1 x Audio Jack 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C (full-function)

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (One Always on)

1 x HDMI 1.4b

1 x Micro SD Card Reader

1 x Audio Jack Audio 2 x 2W user-facing speakers and Dolby Audio 2 x 2W user-facing speakers and Dolby Audio 2 x 2W user-facing speakers and Dolby Audio 2 x 2W user-facing speakers and Dolby Audio Microphone Dual Microphone Array Dual Microphone Array Dual Microphone Array Dual Microphone Array Connectivity Up to Wi-Fi 6E

Up to Bluetooth 5.1 Up to Wi-Fi 6E

Up to Bluetooth 5.1 Up to Wi-Fi 6E

Up to Bluetooth 5.1 Up to Wi-Fi 6E

Up to Bluetooth 5.1 Colors Cloud Grey, Abyss Blue,

Violet (on the metal configuration) Cloud Grey, Abyss Blue,

Violet (on the metal configuration) Cloud Grey, Abyss Blue,

Violet (on the metal configuration) Cloud Grey, Abyss Blue,

Violet (on the metal configuration) Certification TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification

